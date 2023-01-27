The Storm Lake Police Department received around 90 calls for service per day in 2022, for a total of just under 33-thousand for the year. According to the police department's annual report, there were 2,022 non-traffic adult arrests in the year 2022 in Storm Lake, which is up by close to 100 from 2021. Adult arrests are still down from recent years, as they were higher in every year from 2013 through 2019, by several hundred in a few of those years. The 2020 number was 15-hundred 40.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO