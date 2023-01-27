Read full article on original website
BVU and Family Access Center Join in Strategic Partnership
Buena Vista University and Family Access Center have positioned themselves as Strategic Partners to help strengthen the workforce and the communities they serve. This partnership allows for employees of Family Access Center, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
Storm Lake Will be an Overnight Stop for RAGBRAI This Year
Storm Lake will be an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. The 50th anniversary of the bike ride will begin in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd, and participants will travel to Storm Lake the following day on Sunday, July 23rd. The route will continue to Carroll the next day, with the remaining overnight stops in Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, and Coralville, and will wind up in Davenport on July 29th.
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Glennadine Dettmann, 105, of Sac City
Services for Glennadine Dettmann, age 105 of Sac City, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge...
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Storm Lake Police Department Service Award Winners Announced
The Storm Lake Police Department has announced the recipients of their annual Service Awards. This year's Storm Lake PD Officer of the Year award winner is Thomas Lane. Office assistant Jessica Meyer is the winner of this year's Civilian of the Year. Lietenat Matt Younie and Officer Mitchell McDonald are the recipients of the Life Saving Award for their response to a call of an unconscious person choking. The Top Shooter Award goes to Officer Cody Cameron. The Five-Year Service Stripe Award goes to Officer Tyler Munden. Officer Vu Nguyen gets the police department's Duty Knife Award in recognition of graduating from the Storm Lake Police Department's Field Training Program.
Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident
A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
Highlights From Storm Lake Police/Fire Department Annual Reports
The Storm Lake Police Department received around 90 calls for service per day in 2022, for a total of just under 33-thousand for the year. According to the police department's annual report, there were 2,022 non-traffic adult arrests in the year 2022 in Storm Lake, which is up by close to 100 from 2021. Adult arrests are still down from recent years, as they were higher in every year from 2013 through 2019, by several hundred in a few of those years. The 2020 number was 15-hundred 40.
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF EMMETSBURG CHILD
THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS STARTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA CHILD WHO DIED TUESDAY AT BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES,. PALO ALTO COUNTY EMT’S AND EMMETSBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET IN EMMETSBURG BACK ON JANUARY 19TH AROUND 1:30 P.M....
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
