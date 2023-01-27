Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Superintendent: Framingham High Graduation Will Stay On Friday
FRAMINGHAM – The Class of 2023 will celebrate their graduation on Friday night, said Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay to the School Committee tonight. Graduation will be on Friday, June 2. He said the administration would be notifying parents on Thursday. “Historically the first Sunday in June, has been...
Natick Cultural Council Awards 34 Grants Totaling $16,582
NATICK – The Natick Cultural Council announced it has awarded 34 grants totaling $16,582 for cultural programs in Natick. Some of the grant recipients include Sound and Spirit Inc., Voices of the MetroWest and Natick Public Schools. The Natick Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local...
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards
FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
McAuliffe Charter School Announces Interim Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Charter School announced an Interim Executive Director tonight, January 31. Chair of the Board of the Trustee Bob Berman announced Zevey Steinitz as the interim executive director. Steinitz holds a Master of Education degree from Wheelock College and brings significant educational experience in Massachusetts...
PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
Ashland High Student Council Hosting Game Show Night Wednesday
ASHLAND – The Ashland High School Student Council is hosting a Game Show Night on Wednesday, February 1. The family-friendly event, open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium. The free event will feature “Minute-To-Win-It” games and a Family Feud-style game and a...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces Fireworks Coming To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – During the State of the City address Tuesday night, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced fireworks coming to back to Framingham. “We are bringing fireworks back to Framingham to celebrate Independence Day,” said the Framingham Mayor. “You don’t need to spend time in the weeks leading up to the 4th, trying to figure out where to go to celebrate because the fireworks will be right down the street at Farm Pond with additional events for the whole family.”
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong
FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
Jason Earl Haywood, 46
ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce
MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
City of Framingham Advertising for Public Information Officer
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a public information officer. The Chief Information Officer acts as the spokesperson for the City and serves as the City’s Emergency Information/Communication Officer. The PIO is responsible professional work providing information on behalf of the City through various communication...
Rep. Donaghue Hosts Office Hours on Friday in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – State Rep. Kate Donaghue is kicking off 2023 with office hours; these short meetings are open to any constituent in her district, which covers Southborough and parts of Westborough, Northborough and Framingham. Join Rep. Donaghue between 1-3 p.m. on Friday, February 3 at Mauro’s Village Café.
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 30, 2023
1 The Framingham Public Library will celebrate the new teen room at the main Framingham Library tonight at 5. The public is invited. At 6 p.m. there will be the first-ever Teen Room Video Game Hangout. Tonight at 7, Irene Porro from the Christa McAuliffe Center at Framingham State University...
MutualOne Bank Promotes Cardosa
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank, has announced the promotion of David Cardoso. David Cardoso has been promoted to assistant vice president and information technology (IT) manager. Cardoso joined the Bank in 2020 and, before his promotion, served as the IT manager. In his new...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0