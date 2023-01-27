ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

McAuliffe Charter School Announces Interim Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Charter School announced an Interim Executive Director tonight, January 31. Chair of the Board of the Trustee Bob Berman announced Zevey Steinitz as the interim executive director. Steinitz holds a Master of Education degree from Wheelock College and brings significant educational experience in Massachusetts...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Announces Fireworks Coming To Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – During the State of the City address Tuesday night, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced fireworks coming to back to Framingham. “We are bringing fireworks back to Framingham to celebrate Independence Day,” said the Framingham Mayor. “You don’t need to spend time in the weeks leading up to the 4th, trying to figure out where to go to celebrate because the fireworks will be right down the street at Farm Pond with additional events for the whole family.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong

FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jason Earl Haywood, 46

ASHLAND – Jason Earl Haywood, 46 of Ashland, passed away on January 19, 2023. Jason is survived by his mother, Carolyn Thompson of Belmont, and his father the late, Ronald Haywood. He is survived by Felecia Brown Haywood, his wife. Jason is survived by his brothers Shawn Haywood of...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce

MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Advertising for Public Information Officer

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a public information officer. The Chief Information Officer acts as the spokesperson for the City and serves as the City’s Emergency Information/Communication Officer. The PIO is responsible professional work providing information on behalf of the City through various communication...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MutualOne Bank Promotes Cardosa

FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank, has announced the promotion of David Cardoso. David Cardoso has been promoted to assistant vice president and information technology (IT) manager. Cardoso joined the Bank in 2020 and, before his promotion, served as the IT manager. In his new...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy