bassmaster.com
Tampa Bay juniors win at Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. — No risk, no reward. That mantra paid big dividends for Dominick Andux and Peyton Faber of the Tampa Junior Bass Club, who sacked up a five-bass limit of 15 pounds to win the Bassmaster Junior Series at Harris Chain of Lakes. Andux and Faber edged Wyatt...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida. Orlando Business...
Bubba Raceway Results: January 29, 2023 (Lucas Late Models)
Tonight, the national dirt late model series heads to Ocala, Florida for the second stop of Speedweeks. It’s the first of two nights on the 3/8-mile of Bubba Raceway Park. View Bubba Raceway Park results for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series below. Bubba Raceway Park Menu. Jan...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
ocala-news.com
Belleview High School hires new coach to lead football program
Belleview High School has hired a new coach to rebuild its football program. After hiring two coaches in as many years, Principal Heather Guest announced on Monday that Thomas Elliott is the new leader of the football program. Guest stated that Elliott brings a “wealth of experience and knowledge” to local students, and the principal believes that he is “in it for the long haul.”
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
suncoastnews.com
New firetruck about to join Brooksville’s team
BROOKSVILLE — There’s nothing like a new set of wheels to show off to everyone. At the Brooksville City Council meeting on Jan. 9, Fire Department District Chief Tom Lachausee and Chief Brad Sufficool looked proud as they showed off their new $260,000 firetruck in front of the entrance to City Hall.
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
No. 3-ranked Montverde boys overpower Idaho state champ Owyhee
MONTVERDE, FLORIDA – A defending state champ can offer resistance to the best of boys’ basketball squads, but the Montverde Academy Eagles know how to adjust and overpower such opponents. Facing defending Class 5A Idaho state champ Owyhee of Meridian, three-time defending national champion ...
redcuprebellion.com
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’
Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
247Sports
Sam Robinson Commits To UCF
TALLAHASSEE, FL- Ernie Sims III is off the board with his first commit since becoming UCF’s linebackers coach landing the verbal pledge of 3 star Lincoln High School linebacker Sam Robinson. The 6’3, 210 lbs linebacker was Sims III first priority in the class of 2024 after arriving to UCF having developed a relationship with his fellow Tallahassee native while at South Florida. Robinson who played next to 5 star Georgia signee Raylen Wilson in 2022 looked every bit ready for college competition with Lincoln having one of the best linebacking units in the country, recording 93 tackles and 2 forced fumbles.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic
Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital after jealous attack
A Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ended with a trip to the hospital after an attack by a jealous boyfriend. The woman went out to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter on Jan. 21. When she returned to her home on Azalea Trail in Leesburg, her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, 63-year-old Ronald Charles Bunker, began arguing with her according to the Lake County Sheriff Office’s affidavit of probable cause. He accused her of cheating and told her to get out of the house. The woman grabbed a bowl which contained her car keys. Bunker told her “that you are not taking the bowl” and pushed her down onto a chair and grabbed her throat. He held her in the chair as he pressed on her neck which caused her to blackout. When she regained consciousness she grabbed his scrotum and squeezed it so hard he screamed.
