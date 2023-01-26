Read full article on original website
Fortnite Mythic Munition Augment, explained
In Fortnite, the new update has introduced yet another set of five new Reality Augments that is more powerful and improves the gameplay. These Reality Augments are just in time, as the season is coming to an end soon. These Augments may help players level up quickly by completing the new set of weekly quests that comes with these updates. Here is how you can use Mythic Munition Reality Augment in Fortnite.
How to recalibrate ADS Cannons in Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake starts at the beginning of the visceral Dead Space franchise at the place it all started, aboard the planet cracker ship USG Ishimura, where the first known Necromorph outbreak originally began. This remake of a horror classic retains the feeling and charm of what made the original Dead Space such a hit, but besides the graphical polish, it introduced a couple of differences that set them apart. Certain levels and missions are different this time, such as the process of recalibrating the ADS Cannons in Chapter 4 - Obliteration Imminent.
More Dragon Ball skins are coming to Fortnite
The Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite was one of the most popular crossovers in the game, and Epic Games teased its return in Chapter 4 Season 1. The past collaboration featured outfits for characters like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. Fans are expecting to see more characters arrive in the game, and here's all you need to know about this upcoming collaboration.
Genshin Impact Mika farming guide
Mika is an upcoming four-star Cryo polearm user whose kit can allegedly allow him to wield a crossbow as a secondary weapon. He's slated to come in Version 3.5, but you can farm for him in advance as all of his leaked Ascension and Talent materials are available in-game. However, keep in mind that these are based on information shared by leakers and may change upon Mika's official release.
Horizon Call of the Mountain welcomes a new hero in Ryas
The Horizon series primarily focused on Aloy in Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. However, fans of the series will get a chance to explore the world through the eyes of a new protagonist—quite literally, in the VR title Horizon: Call of the Mountain. The PlayStation Twitter states, "Meet Ryas,...
How to sell fake weed in BitLife
One of the main objectives of the Hustling Herbalist challenge in BitLife is to sell fake weed to more than 25 people and a cop. To do this, you must first become a scam artist in BitLife and unlock the Fake Weed Scam. How to become a scam artist in...
How to improve your aim in Fortnite
Fortnite is a third person shooter and, as in most shooters, aim is the most important skill you need to master. It can be difficult to improve upon your aim without knowing where to start. We created this guide to help you choose the best sensitivity, settings, and to avoid bad aim habits.
Genshin Impact Iridescence in Papers web event guide
The Genshin Impact Iridescence in Papers web event runs from January 29, 2023, to February 7, 2023, and is open to all players with Adventure Rank 10 and above. During the event, you can create paper props on stage to celebrate the Iridescence Tour and claim plenty of Primogem rewards.
Dream Six Codes (January 2023)
Welcome to the anime ARPG Dream Six! Here you can explore solo or with friends, battling monsters and finding treasure chests full of valuable gear while also collecting new characters to play. Once you have a complete set of level one gear, you can move on to finding level two gear and so on. Can you become the most powerful adventurer in Dream Six?
When does the shop reset in MTG Arena?
In the MTG Arena shop, you can purchase all kinds of cosmetics and booster packs to enhance your TCG experience. The shop is where you can find player avatars, pets, card sleeves, and other valuable items. There is a page of the shop titled Daily Deals, where a selection of cosmetics rotates every 24 hours. If you're excited to pick up the newest card styles, you may want to view the Daily Deals page as soon as it resets. Come join us as we explain exactly when the MTG Arena shop resets.
Where to use Zaya Radar Dome Key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone's DMZ has a massive map, and with this big map come numerous explorable points of interest. In Al Mazrah, players will come across several locked buildings and loot holdings that can only be opened using their specific key. Here's a guide on where you can use the Zaya Radar Dome key in Warzone 2 DMZ.
How to get Lisa’s A Sobriquet Under Shade skin in Genshin Impact
A Sobriquet Under Shade is a four-star skin for Genshin Impact's sultry librarian, Lisa. The outfit is Sumeru-themed—a nod to the two years she spent studying in the Akademiya's Spantamad Darshan. Being a four-star skin, it's a simple outfit change that doesn't employ special attack animations, similar to Ningguang's Orchid Evening Gown.
Will there ever be a Minecraft 2? Everything we know about a Minecraft Sequel
With how successful Minecraft has gotten and as it continues to grow, it comes naturally for the players to wonder if there will ever be a sequel to Minecraft. It's a no-brainer that Minecraft 2 should be developed as it will surely be a hit. So is a sequel possible and will there ever be a Minecraft 2? Here's everything we have dug up about the possibility of a Minecraft sequel.
Is Minecraft Cross-platform?
Minecraft is one of the most popular gaming titles available on many platforms. As many gamers have multiple consoles, phones, and PCs, you may want to play Minecraft across these. This may leave you wondering if Minecraft is cross-platform. Does Minecraft have Cross-platform?. The answer depends on what version of...
How to get One Sword Style in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, you travel to different islands far and wide to slay enemies, level up your stats, and collect fruits to gain unique abilities. You can also learn various fighting styles from NPCs which you can find through Pixel Pieces or simply by exploring the world. One such Pixel Pieces will lead you to an NPC named Fury, who can teach you the One Sword Style fighting technique. Read on to find out how to unlock the One Sword Style technique in Pixel Piece.
Fireworks Playground Codes (January 2023)
Do you love a good firework display? Well, now you can create your own, either alone or with our friends, with Fireworks Playground! Buy crackers, rockets, mortars, and more, line them all up on the ground, then light them and watch them go! Can you blow away all the competition with your impressive fireworks displays? Or ride your own fireworks up into the sky?
FFXIV’s world first The Omega Protocol raiders are deleting their characters
Hours after it was announced that The Omega Protocol, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest Ultimate raid, was cleared, the clear and the winning team, UNNAMED_, were embroiled in controversy. A video leak appears to show the team using zoom hacks during their progression of the TOP fight. Since then, members of UNNAMED_ have come out with apologies, with several stating they’ll be moving away from FFXIV or deleting their characters.
How to clear chapters 1-10 in Survivor.io
Surviver.io is a fun mobile zombie survivor game in which you have to kill all the zombies that are trying to kill you. These zombies come from all directions. So, you need to use a bit of luck and a bit of skill to stop these zombies from killing you. Once you die, the level resets, and you're back at the start.
5 Letter Words starting with CR – Wordle Help
If you play the Wordle word puzzle game often, you may have faced some challenging words. We'll help you continue your winning streak by offering you the best Wordle hints. This way, you'll be successful while still having fun solving the riddle. Look below to see the list of 5 letter words starting with CR.
Pixel Piece Trello, Twitter, and Discord Links – Roblox
Pixel Piece is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece anime pirate adventures. Many things are happening in this game, so every piece of information you can get is excellent. One way to keep in touch with the game and players is to follow Pixel Piece Trello, Twitter, and Discord accounts. Here you can find all these links in one place!
