Boston, MA

NECN

Jayson Tatum Responds to LeBron James' Complaint After No-Call in Celtics-Lakers

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jayson Tatum Wears Kobe Bryant Celtics Shirt Ahead of Game Vs. Lakers

Tatum wears Kobe Bryant Celtics shirt ahead of game vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Boston Celtics star didn't don any purple or gold. Tatum showed up to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Finds Redemption Amid Tension-Filled Finish Vs. Lakers

BOSTON -- One full minute. That’s how much time elapsed from the moment Jaylen Brown drew a (very late) whistle until he shot a tension-filled free throw in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ rivalry showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at a frenzied TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Vs. Lakers Takeaways: Jaylen Brown Gets Redemption in Wild OT Win

Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Jaylen gets redemption in wild OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers played one of the wildest games of the NBA season Saturday night at TD Garden. After a controversial ending to the fourth quarter and a tightly-contested overtime period, the C's escaped with the 125-121 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Forsberg: 3 Big-Picture Implications of Celtics' Losing Streak

Forsberg: Three big-picture implications of Celtics' three-game skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A three-game losing streak in the doldrums of January is typically no reason to slam your panic button. But that doesn’t make the Boston Celtics’ recent three-game skid any less annoying. The Celtics are...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Wyc Grousbeck Shares Message for Brad Stevens Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Grousbeck shares message for Brad Stevens ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Wyc Grousbeck is all in on the 2022-23 Boston Celtics. The C's owner has made that clear to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Appearing Saturday on Celtics Pregame Live, Grousbeck revealed his "instructions" for Stevens with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams Ruled Out Vs. Lakers With Ankle Sprain

Robert Williams ruled out vs. Lakers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will be without two of their best defensive players when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. In addition to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who has...
BOSTON, MA

