Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO