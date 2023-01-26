Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Meta Platforms META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. Meta expects total revenues between $30 billion and $32.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt year-over-year top-line growth by 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged...
NASDAQ
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
NASDAQ
Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
NASDAQ
WestRock (WRK) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?
WestRock Company WRK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Dec 31, 2022) on Feb 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.098 billion, suggesting growth of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The same for earnings per share is pegged at 60 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved down 6% in the past 30 days.
NASDAQ
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
NASDAQ
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU) closed at $416.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
Dollar General (DG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $232.89, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...
