Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Meta Platforms META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. Meta expects total revenues between $30 billion and $32.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt year-over-year top-line growth by 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged...
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
WestRock (WRK) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

WestRock Company WRK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Dec 31, 2022) on Feb 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.098 billion, suggesting growth of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The same for earnings per share is pegged at 60 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved down 6% in the past 30 days.
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $416.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
Dollar General (DG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG) closed at $232.89, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...

