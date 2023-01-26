Read full article on original website
‘Winter Field Day’ celebrates unique hobby around the country
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Outside the Cory Volunteer Fire Department, several people spent much of Saturday stringing up wires and setting up an amateur radio station. They were joined by groups from coast to coast, all over the country– and even all over the world. It was all apart...
Turkey Run State Park hosts annual ‘Eagles in Flight’ events
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday morning, over 40 cars made the trek from Turkey Run State Park to the West Union Covered Bridge in Parke County. The reason? To celebrate one of the most iconic animals in American history– the eagle. The park hosted its annual “Eagles in Flight”...
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — An Indiana man is dead after falling from a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.
