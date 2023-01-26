Read full article on original website
1027wbow.com
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County Road 500 N. after a driver was pulled over for speeding, and drugs were later found in the vehicle.
Terre Haute residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears.
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie...
Terre Haute’s upcoming casino gets name change
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Churchill Downs Foundation, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the sponsor of Terre Haute’s upcoming casino is changing the name of the establishment. While many people in the area have been following along with the progress of the...
Vigo County School Board selects search firm for superintendent
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board officially selected on Monday the search firm they will work with as they look for a permanent superintendent. The board chose the Indiana School Board Association after hearing presentations from five different firms, including several national ones. Vigo School Board President Amy Lore laid out the main reasons for the decision.
A Marshall store hosts a Grand Opening
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business in Marshall opens its doors after an expansion. Red Warrior Tactical held a Grand Opening to celebrate the new location on Friday. Co-Owner Cory Riley said that their last location was too small. High demand for products and a lack of space...
Union receives 2.25 million grant for mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Union Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program received a $2.25 million grant to help improve physician training in mental and behavioral health. The grant will enable the residency program to enhance its curriculum to train physicians in the prevention, identification, diagnosis, treatment, and referral...
