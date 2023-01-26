Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS
wcyb.com
Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels to perform in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels are coming to downtown Bristol in April. According to the Cameo Theater, the two will perform outdoors on April 29 at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
Allandale Mansion to host Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Allandale Mansion will host a Mardi Gras-themed Murder Mystery event in February. The event will include a murder mystery for people to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge. The first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery will take place on Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Allandale […]
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
Kingsport Times-News
PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week. The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
993thex.com
Bristol Casino taking reservations for dealer school hopefuls
The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is sponsoring an event to help recruit more gaming employees to their tables. A dealer training hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility on Gate City Highway. Any graduates from the training will earn part-time positions with full-time job upgrades possible.
Kingsport Times-News
Watauga Lake Cleanup
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup this Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive.
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
wcyb.com
Saved from slaughter: racehorse finds forever home in Chilhowie
CHILHOWIE V.a. (WCYB) — A Chilhowie family now houses a retired racehorse who was saved from slaughter. Allison Smith with Colby's Crew Rescue non-profit in Charlottesville, says Killargue was an award-winning race horse who's career ended when he suffered a race injury. He was later sent to stud, which is when male horses mate with female horses across the country.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for...
Kingsport Times-News
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
