Roundup: Decatur Heritage boys overwhelm West End
WALNUT GROVE — Bo Mitchell knocked down seven 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 25 points, as Decatur Heritage rolled past West End 80-38 in boys basketball Thursday.
Media Account for The Decatur Daily
