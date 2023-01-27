A man convicted of keeping a woman in captivity in Nevada and accused of torturing another in Oregon is using dating apps to find new victims and people who will help him dodge the police, authorities said Friday. Police have been searching for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, after finding a bound, unconscious woman in critical condition in Oregon. Grants Pass Police and a SWAT team raided a property where they believed he was Thursday night, seizing his car and arresting a 68-year-old woman, but Foster managed to escape. It’s “extremely troubling” that Foster is free and able to harm other women, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told the AP. Foster was sentenced to two and a half years in a Nevada prison in 2021 after holding his then-girlfriend hostage inside her apartment for two weeks, where he gave her two black eyes, broke seven ribs, and caused other injuries by binding her. Read it at AP News

