TheDailyBeast

Fugitive Torture Suspect Is Using Dating Apps to Lure New Victims, Cops Say

A man convicted of keeping a woman in captivity in Nevada and accused of torturing another in Oregon is using dating apps to find new victims and people who will help him dodge the police, authorities said Friday. Police have been searching for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, after finding a bound, unconscious woman in critical condition in Oregon. Grants Pass Police and a SWAT team raided a property where they believed he was Thursday night, seizing his car and arresting a 68-year-old woman, but Foster managed to escape. It’s “extremely troubling” that Foster is free and able to harm other women, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told the AP. Foster was sentenced to two and a half years in a Nevada prison in 2021 after holding his then-girlfriend hostage inside her apartment for two weeks, where he gave her two black eyes, broke seven ribs, and caused other injuries by binding her. Read it at AP News
GRANTS PASS, OR
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Report Details Geographical Inner Workings of Mass Incarceration Rates

NORTHAMPTON, MA – In a recent report, Emily Widra of the Prison Policy Initiative explained how its data details the origin of prison populations, the wide ranging impact of that prison population, and what could be done to reduce incarceration rates in targeted communities. Widra prefaces the discussion of...
NEVADA STATE
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
FRESNO, CA
knewsradio.com

Young Gang Members Busted In Indio

Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
INDIO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV

