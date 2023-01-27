Read full article on original website
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Internet evidence key, but not enough in Massachusetts murder case
BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic devices...
Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog
HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night. According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past
Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
One person rushed to hospital after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, Mass — State Police are investigating a fiery car crash in Haverhill. A sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square early Monday morning. The front drivers side was all pushed in. A deputy fire chief says one person had to be removed from the backseat and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Father of Harmony Montgomery indicted by grand jury
Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
Emotional vigil in Duxbury addresses mental health following deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — An emotional candlelight vigil in Duxbury addressed mental health two days after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two children and critically injured an infant. Mother 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy remains under police custody at a Boston Hospital in serious condition after a reported suicide attempt.
