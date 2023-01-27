ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog

HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night. According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.
HAVERHILL, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past

Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH

