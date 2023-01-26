The 19th century was a time of almost incessant strife. For the United States, the century was marked by conflict, the War of 1812 at its beginning, the Mexican War in the mid-1840s, the devastating crisis of the Civil War in the 1860s, and the Spanish-American War at the end of the 1890s. In between there was little true peace as a succession of border disputes and Native American wars marked the country’s westward progress. In addition, Europe was shaken by a series of revolutions and counter-revolutions as developing nation states struggled to define themselves and expand their boundaries. Imperialist ambitions led to conflicts throughout the world.

