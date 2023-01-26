ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Hopkins Family Tree and Descendants

Stephen Hopkins was an adventurer and had been to North America prior to the Mayflower. He probably knew Christopher Newport who was the mariner that brought colonists and supplies to Jamestown because Hopkins himself was a mariner that sailed on the Sea Venture which ran aground and had to rebuild in Bermuda to sail to Jamestown.
William Mullins Family Tree and Descendants

William Mullins was a Pilgrim and signer of the Mayflower Compact came over on the Mayflower with his wife and two of his children. He was a Stranger and ready for adventure. He had come from a poor family and like many wanted a fresh start with a fresh opportunity. Despite coming from what seems like a poor beginning it does seem as if he made a good living as a shoemaker.
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
Apostle of Peace: Elihu Burritt’s Quest for Universal Brotherhood

The 19th century was a time of almost incessant strife. For the United States, the century was marked by conflict, the War of 1812 at its beginning, the Mexican War in the mid-1840s, the devastating crisis of the Civil War in the 1860s, and the Spanish-American War at the end of the 1890s. In between there was little true peace as a succession of border disputes and Native American wars marked the country’s westward progress. In addition, Europe was shaken by a series of revolutions and counter-revolutions as developing nation states struggled to define themselves and expand their boundaries. Imperialist ambitions led to conflicts throughout the world.
