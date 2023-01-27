ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Letter bomb suspect sought to end Spain's support for Ukraine, judge says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGRyp_0kTKCboP00

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A 74-year-old Spanish man arrested over a spate of letter bombs sent to institutions including the prime minister's office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid in late 2022 was trying to pressure Spain to drop its support for Ukraine, an investigating magistrate said on Friday.

Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual is under formal investigation over two possible aggravated terrorism charges and four terrorism charges, the magistrate said during his first court hearing, according to the court documents released on Friday. He was ordered to be detained pending any formal charges and further hearings.

The suspect used Russian messaging apps such as VK and the Swiss end-to-end encrypted email service Protonmail, which could indicate a risk of him fleeing to Russia, the magistrate added.

His online history included Russian state media RT and Sputnik as well as Spanish-language websites about weapons and chemistry.

Still, the evidence suggests Gonzalez acted alone, the judge wrote. He said the suspect's alleged actions showed his intent to alter the public peace and to give the impression they were carried out by people with ties with Russia as retribution for Spain's and the United States' support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

"There is no indication that the person under investigation belongs to or collaborates with any terrorist gang or organised group," the statement said.

According to the judge, among the items found in the police search of Gonzalez's home were various cylindrical rods that may correspond to the same type of cylinders that housed the incendiary pistons in the homemade explosive devices. There were also screws and springs similar to their "firing pins" and precision drills similar to those used to make them.

To make the devices, Gonzalez used Amazon to buy some of the materials, including potassium nitrate, a cable with a wick, switches, copper filaments, and incandescent bulbs, the documents from the closed hearing showed.

Gonzalez was arrested in a police operation dubbed Konvert - which means envelope in Russian - in Miranda de Ebro in central Spain on Jan. 25.

He is accused of sending at total of six parcels with explosives between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 to various Spanish and diplomatic institutions in the country. In addition to the Ukrainian Embassy and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office, they were addressed to the U.S. Embassy, the Defence Ministry, an air force base and a weapons manufacturer.

Most were defused, although an employee at the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured when one ignited. Investigators have concluded that at least three of the parcels were sent from Burgos, near Gonzalez's home, police said in a statement on Friday.

The judge said police were able to track down Gonzalez by tracing back the stamps on the envelopes, some of which could only have been bought in a small number of shops in Burgos.

Gonzalez used to work for the town hall of the Basque capital Vitoria-Gasteiz before retiring in 2013, a city spokesperson said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview

A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
RadarOnline

Russian Escorts Suffer DRAMATIC DROP In Clientele As Young Soldiers Are Drafted To Fight In Vladimir Putin's War Against Ukraine

Russian escorts have suffered a dramatic drop in business and clientele since Vladimir Putin first declared war against Ukraine nearly one year ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as hundreds of thousands of young Russian men have either been drafted into Ukraine under Putin’s orders or fled the country to avoid being mobilized onto the frontlines of the ongoing war.But while sanctions and a lack of workers have plummeted Russia’s economy over the past 12 months, other businesses have suffered heavy blows to their earnings due to the newfound lack of clientele using their services.According to Daily Star, Russian...
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces

Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
376K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy