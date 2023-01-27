High School Hoops Insider, Jan. 27

Related
Herald and News
Girls basketball: Mazama tops Klamath Union, maintains grip on Skyline Conference lead
Some halftime adjustment paid off for the Mazama High girls basketball team. The Vikings pulled away in the second half, defeating visiting Klamath Union 47-32 Thursday night to remain undefeated in Skyline Conference play.
HHSAA girls basketball championships to tip off on Monday
The HHSAA girls tournament begins on Monday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Shanley Boys Basketball Head Coach Craig Irwin Joins To Break Down The Deacons Six Game Winning Streak
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman had a chance to catch up with Shanley Deacons boys basketball head coach Craig Irwin on Flag Sports Saturday. They discusses the Deacons six game winning streak, how his teams season has turned around, and more!
KFDA
Randall Raiders take down rival West Plains Wolves in boys, girls basketball
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders welcomed the West Plains Wolves to the House of Doom this time, and it was senior night for Randall. The Lady Raiders were up first and dominated with the win, 51-37. Sadie Sanchez had another spectacular performance with 29 points and Lady Raider Ashley Norman had a strong 13-point performance in the win.
mwhswildcats.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Lincoln North Star 63 – 51
After giving up 20 points in the first 6 minutes of the game, the Wildcats buckled in and held the Gators to 31 points in the last 26 minutes. Lincoln North Star played an aggressive, trapping defense. The key was to handle the pressure and make plays for each other. Many transition offense opportunities were available when the Wildcats finished defensive possessions.
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC Hockey: Chugiak carries 19-game unbeaten streak into this week’s 54th conference tourney
The last time Chugiak laid claim to the Cook Inlet Conference regular-season championship, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and their neutral-zone trap defensively, er, dazzled the hockey universe. The Mustangs earned their first title since the 1994-95 season and only the third in the vaunted high school league’s 62-year...
