ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

By Ndileka Mandela
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2x4p_0kTK75hQ00

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.

Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.

An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead . They said I had described it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”. And I want to set the record straight.

It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for. But what’s ironic is that one of the biggest examples of this happening was not carried out by Harry and Meghan at all – but carried out by their critics, who falsely exploited my grandfather’s name to attack them .

In reality, I greatly admire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their courageous commitment to defending those less privileged than them – vulnerable people, women, and people of colour. I welcomed the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s brilliant partnership with them on Live to Lead , and I celebrate the inspiration that Harry and Meghan take from my grandfather’s legacy for their social activism.

The words wrongly attributed to me, criticising them for quoting my grandfather, are not mine at all – they belong not to me, but to those who have amplified these falsehoods all over the world.

I am mortified to have seen how my words were twisted in such a way as to distort my genuine concerns about the commercial exploitation of my grandfather’s legacy. For decades, people have sold flyers and T-shirts of my grandfather for profits which do not support the causes and values he fought so hard for.

But it pales in comparison to how my grandfather’s name was misused to attack a woman of colour who was, effectively, hounded out of the British royal family.

How could such a thing happen? I believe it’s because of the symbolic significance of Harry and Meghan’s subversive dissent from the royal status quo, which has exposed to sunlight many problems with the institution of the Crown which otherwise would remain unknown.

I believe it’s because despite our real victories against apartheid, colonialism and slavery – in some ways, the mindset behind these crimes – is alive and well in some of our most powerful institutions.

The same voices that want to impugn Harry and Meghan want to silence the rest of us who are still fighting for the values my grandfather stood for: for them, speaking of the realities of Britain’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade is taboo; the scale of atrocities committed by the British empire is to be expunged from historical memory; admitting the ongoing challenges of institutional racism should be banned from schools and universities.

What are they so afraid of? They are afraid that the more we speak out, inspired by the indomitable spirit of my grandfather, the more the persistent legacies of colonialism, slavery and apartheid hidden within the crony laws of predatory capitalism and broken democracies will be exposed.

If my grandfather were alive today, he would not have considered his struggle to be finished. He would still be fighting.

In South Africa, the legacy of apartheid and colonialism still lingers in the form of racial disparities and economic inequity . Despite the end of apartheid, African unemployment rates remain five times higher than those of whites, with the latter making up less than 8 per cent of the population but owning over 90 per cent of the country’s wealth.

Furthermore, even more wealth is being transferred from Africa to the West than is being invested in the continent, with British corporations controlling an estimated $1 trillion in African mineral resources. This “new colonialism” is a form of exploitation of the Global South carried out not with gunboats, but through corporate power, lawsuits, and courtrooms.

The British Crown is no exception to the unequal way in which the “rule of law” is exercised. The post-colonial Crown is still the largest landowner in the world. Some scholars suggest that the Crown is, in fact, one of world’s most powerful transnational corporations , deeply involved to this day in reinforcing wealth extraction from the Global South to richer countries like Britain.

And the post-colonial legal order protects such exploitative structures. The Crown’s intimate involvement in the rubber-stamping of British law has allowed bills to be amended to conceal the scale of Crown wealth from public scrutiny; to protect the Crown from racial equality legislation being enforced against the monarch; and to exempt the monarch’s private estates from police powers to search private estates for looted artefacts.

By speaking out about their experiences in the royal family , Harry and Meghan are widening the boundaries of acceptable discourse, bringing to light the unsavoury realities of a cherished British institution that remains at the heart of racialised global inequalities.

I believe that their detractors are afraid that, as their message spreads far and wide, more and more people will wake up to the continued systemic injustices that define how the world works today.

That is why I unequivocally support their stand – and their use of my grandfather’s name.

Ndileka Mandela is a social activist, former ICU nurse and the head of a rural upliftment organisation the Thembekile Mandela Foundation in South Africa

Comments / 159

Vicki Morris
3d ago

Who cares about you and Megan. In my mind you guys are a nobody. Won’t read anything about you guys. I am not giving you my support. You guys did your family wrong. You guys are users of people to try to live the high life.

Reply(36)
143
Diana Horn
3d ago

Being honest here but what has Meghan done for women of color? Its been stated by many people including friends that she identified as Caucasian and many who knew her had no idea she was African American until she became part of the RF. It's not her race that makes her "unlikable". I'm offended that Anyone is playing the race card.

Reply(12)
121
hairy
3d ago

is he hearing voices again? I wouldn't be a bit surprised! Harry's mother got married when she was 20 I believe correct me if I'm wrong and Megan is 40 so he Compares Megan to his mother. she is nothing like his wife why he would think so is amazing to me. he really has major mommy issues.

Reply(4)
68
Related
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
The List

Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family. That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"...
netflixjunkie.com

Is Meghan Markle Avoiding Prince Harry Since Spare’s Release? Here’s the Truth of Her Disappearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made us believe that couples are actually made in heaven. Their courtship and marriage have been the most perfect example that fairytale endings do exist. During public outings, we often see the former actress dressed like an enchanting princess. While her beloved husband holds her hand as they walk on the pedestrian together. However, in recent weeks the couple has not been captured displaying such moments of affection in public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Had Suspicions of King Charles III’s Affair Which ‘Tormented’ Him

Knowing what we know now about King Charles III‘s longtime affair with Queen Consort Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, it’s hard to think that a few members of the royal family were still in the dark about their relationship. In a new excerpt from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, out Jan 10, the royal opened up about what it felt like for him and his brother Prince William to live through it and it’s quite heartbreaking to hear.
New York Post

Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
The Independent

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy