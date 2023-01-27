ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: ‘I saw antisemitism everywhere’: I don’t think my memories of the Holocaust will ever go away

By Susan Pollack
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkgXX_0kTK6rZu00

Seventy-eight years have now passed since liberation, but no matter how much time passes, the memory of my experiences in the Holocaust never fade. My name is Susan Pollack, and I am a Holocaust survivor.

I was born Zsuzsanna Blau in 1930 in Felsogod, Hungary. I had one brother, Laci, and a large extended family who we regularly spent time with and who taught me how to cook wonderful Hungarian dishes.

From a young age, I became aware of rising antisemitism in my hometown. From 1938, antisemitic laws came into effect and restricted the lives of my family and me. My uncle was murdered by fascists, but his attacker was only given a two-year sentence. My brother wanted to study at university, but a new law restricted the number of Jewish students in higher education institutions at a maximum of 2 per cent.

After the outbreak of the Second World War in September 1939, I began to see antisemitism everywhere . There was anti-Jewish graffiti on walls and shop windows, and antisemitic propaganda on the radio. Physical attacks also became more common, and Laci was badly beaten at a scout meeting.

In March 1944, the situation deteriorated further when the Nazis invaded Hungary and we all had to wear a yellow Star of David. A letter was then issued for all Jewish fathers to attend a meeting to discuss the welfare of their families. My father attended this meeting, but it was a trick, and all the men were herded into waiting lorries and taken to a concentration camp. I never saw my father again and 77 years later I still don’t know where he died.

Within two months from May 1944, almost all Hungarian Jews were deported. When my family and I were ordered to leave our home, we still had some hope that we would be resettled, and I took my portable sewing machine with me. But we were sent to a ghetto in Vac, on to an internment camp, and, in late May, sent by cattle truck to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

After we arrived, all of us on the transport were forced down onto the unloading ramps. We were told to leave our luggage and that it would be returned to us shortly. The soldiers yelled for men to stand on one side and women and children to stand on the other, before everyone was made to shuffle past the camp doctors. I was told to join a group made up of the young and abled, my mother to a different group of elderly prisoners. I did not know then but very shortly after this selection, my mother and the rest of her group were sent directly to the gas chambers and murdered.

As for me, I remained in Auschwitz-Birkenau, becoming a slave labourer. We were forced to work and live on the tiniest amount of food possible, in the most cramped and unhygienic conditions and with death all around us. I was there for 10 weeks before being sent to Guben in Germany to work in an armaments factory.

As the Allies continued to advance, the Nazis ordered us on a death march towards Bergen-Belsen. Anyone who was too weak to keep up were shot by the guards; many died from starvation and disease. Then suddenly, on 15 April 1945, I, along with my fellow prisoners, was liberated by the British army.

I remember the day so well. I could hear the cries of “we’ve been liberated” from all across the camp – but I couldn’t move to see what it meant; I was too weak. But I remember, so clearly: a hand reaching for mine and grasping it tightly, pulling me up. It was the hand of a British soldier.

My brother Laci was the only other member of my family to survive. He returned to our parents’ house in Hungary, but I was unable to visit him there for 20 years after the end of the war.

In later life, I’ve made it my mission to share my testimony with anyone who will listen. I have spoken to thousands of young people and adults to ensure the memory of my family and what happened to us is never forgotten. My past is a warning to all ordinary people of the dangers of hate when left unchecked. My family were an ordinary family, and our worlds were torn apart by ordinary men.

No matter how many years pass, the memory of my experiences in the Holocaust never fades. But by sharing my testimony, by educating the next generation, I am empowered, and I can keep my family’s legacy alive. It brings me hope.

Susan Pollack works with the Holocaust Educational Trust to share her testimony

Comments / 30

Carol Albertson
1d ago

Be vigilant, for history repeats. Man's, inhumanity to man. The quest for greed, fuels the need for control and power.

Reply
4
Whynot
3d ago

Lots of genocides to remember...not just one.

Reply(8)
21
Related
The Guardian

Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants

I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
Washington Examiner

Avenging the Holocaust

“My name is Shosanna Dreyfus,” declares the protagonist of Inglourious Basterds as she prepares to incinerate a Paris cinema full of Nazi officers, “and this is the face of Jewish vengeance!” The popular 2009 Quentin Tarantino alt-historical film gave vent not only to a general punch-a-Nazi ethos but to the particular desire of many Jews who saw their families perish in the Shoah to exact revenge against the evil perpetrators.
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten

Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
The Independent

Voices: My grandfather survived the Holocaust – beyond the horror, one enduring lesson stayed with him

When my grandfather arrived in England in 1947, having endured Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof concentration camps in the preceding years, he was greeted at the dock by his stepfather. “Where is your luggage?” was the first question he was asked, and my grandfather laughed before replying: “What I’m wearing is what I have.”That survival instinct and sanguine good humour would remain with Zigi Shipper for the rest of his life, which came to an end this week. When I called to check in at the height of a global pandemic in 2020, he brushed it off with the words, “Am...
psychologytoday.com

What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?

Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
INDIANA STATE
TheConversationAU

Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs

When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy