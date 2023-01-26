ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Talks

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Montana Talks

Day 1 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage

Making sure electrical vehicle owners don't get a free ride. Property and income tax rebates gaining traction. And blocking "woke" ESG investing. Here's some highlights of day one of our capitol coverage LIVE from the Montana capitol, sponsored by The Frontier Institute. Montana House Majority Leader Sue Vinton (R-Billings) was...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Gets Three ‘F’ Grades for Tobacco Control

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The American Lung Association has released its State of Tobacco Control grade for Montana, and the results are not good. KGVO News spoke to Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana about the three ‘F’ grades, one ‘A’ and one ‘B’ the state received. She expressed regret that the grades are still necessary after such a long campaign to end smoking in the U.S.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
MONTANA STATE
Billings, MT

Montana Talks

