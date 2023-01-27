ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles City, MT

Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health

The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
EXCLUSIVE: Local Billings Singer Wows 70,000 EDM Fans in Europe

There is nothing wrong with being average. Most of us are. We go to work, have families, pay bills and occasionally do something interesting. We have grandiose dreams as children ("I'm going to be a famous actor, play for the NFL, be an astronaut, climb Mount Everest!") and then reality and adulthood suck the life out of most of our dreams. Maybe that's why I love hearing stories from people in Billings who have done really big things.
