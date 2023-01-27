Read full article on original website
Related
Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health
The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
yourbigsky.com
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
yourbigsky.com
Heavy law enforcement presence on Cormier Road; Multiple people reportedly shot
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department confirms an investigation into the alleged shooting of multiple people is happening right now on Cornier Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy in charge confirms to Billings Beat the area is SECURE. There is no further threat to the public. Multiple people have been taken to...
EXCLUSIVE: Local Billings Singer Wows 70,000 EDM Fans in Europe
There is nothing wrong with being average. Most of us are. We go to work, have families, pay bills and occasionally do something interesting. We have grandiose dreams as children ("I'm going to be a famous actor, play for the NFL, be an astronaut, climb Mount Everest!") and then reality and adulthood suck the life out of most of our dreams. Maybe that's why I love hearing stories from people in Billings who have done really big things.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 1