WATCH: Bray Wyatt Explains How The Fiend “Died”
So he’s gone? Gimmicks and characters are difficult things to figure out in wrestling as wrestlers have to find the right one for them. There are all kinds of different ways to present a star and balancing things out is quite the task. Sometimes a wrestler is able to put together something completely unique but now, one of those characters seems to be done completely.
Impact Wrestling Results – January 26, 2023
The fallout from Hard To Kill continues and we are also on the way to No Surrender. The latter means that we need a new #1 contender and we will have one by the end of the night due to a six way elimination match. Other than that, Bully Ray now seems to have to deal with Mickie James and possibly Frankie Kazarian so let’s get to it.
They Got It: WWE Went To Extreme Lengths For Royal Rumble Surprise
That’s some secret keeping. Wrestling receives a lot of criticism for being planned in advance. There is some truth to that, but at the same time, there is a lot of work and effort that goes into making fans believe that what they are seeing is at least somewhat realistic. Every so often you see a genuine response in wrestling though and that was double the case this weekend.
A Serious Problem: Hulk Hogan Reportedly Has No Feeling In His Legs
That is serious. While wrestling storylines are pre-determined, the action that you see between the bells is very real. It takes special athleticism and incredible talent to make everything work safely, but there will always be physical issues brought on as a result. This can lead to some serious issues for wrestlers and that is the case again with one of the biggest names of all time.
Last Second Change: Here Is Why Rey Mysterio Missed The Royal Rumble, What Is Next
He couldn’t make it. There are all kinds of injuries that can leave wrestlers on the sidelines for any amount of time. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured and it can cause issues for multiple people at once. There are ways to fix some of the problems though and that might have taken place over the weekend when an angle had to be adjusted.
The Other Side: There Is Another Reason The Briscoes Were Not Allowed On AEW TV
There is more to it than that. Sadly, one of the biggest wrestling stories of the year so far has been the death of Jay Briscoe last week due to a car crash. The wrestling world has poured out tribute after tribute to Briscoe, including a special match this week on Dynamite with his brother Mark defeating Jay Lethal. It was the first time a Briscoe appeared on AEW TV and now we know a bit more about why.
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of Facing The Rock At WrestleMania
Believe that. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed a number of topics. The biggest was the rumors circulating that he would be facing The Rock at WrestleMania. Below is what Reigns had to say:. “That’s been...
Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk a ‘Cancer’, Tells Him To Stay Away From WWE
He thinks this man would burn it down. WWE superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. They discussed a number of topics, including the rumors that CM Punk may be coming back to WWE. When asked if...
Cody Rhodes Wins The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble
The American Nightmare is back. As advertised, Cody Rhodes made his return at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble and entered the match at No. 30. He would go on to outlast every other superstar and end up being the winner of the match. Below is a list of entrances...
Homecoming: Surprise Return Kicks Off WWE Royal Rumble
Welcome back! Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show as they are there to guide you through the show. The team, or occasionally solo broadcaster, will explain what you are seeing and what you should be noticing. Having the right commentary team is a tricky ordeal to pull off but now WWE has one of its more popular commentators back behind the mic.
AEW Rampage Results – January 27, 2023
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Kentucky and in this case that means it’s time for Hangman Page to face Wheeler Yuta on his way to next week’s showdown with Jon Moxley. Other than that, Jamie Hayter is in a Women’s Title eliminator match and we should be in for a treat there. The show continues to be up and down, but maybe they can make it work this week. Let’s get to it.
Not For Her: Update On Why Ronda Rousey Is Not Working The WWE Royal Rumble
There’s a reason for that. There are certain wrestlers who bring a star power into the company that cannot be manufactured. Whether it is success elsewhere, a natural charisma or success in another field, that wrestler feels like they are something special and the fans often notice. The promotion can as well, and now that star power is preventing someone from being on a show.
Big Ouch: Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Her Kneecap During The Royal Rumble
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. That is the sort of thing you never want to see as any wrestler being hurt is a bad situation. It can be even worse in a way if it happens during an important moment, which seems to have been the situation this weekend for one of the most important stars on a major show.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns At Royal Rumble
And so, it ends. There are all kinds of ways to present an angle in wrestling and one of the best is by building up to a moment until the fans are ready to cheer for it. This can take time, but the effort is worth it in the end. WWE presents angles like this from time to time and they did it again this weekend, with the reaction from the crowd being quite the sight to behold.
SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means we have some final pushes to make to get us to the big event. In this case, we are probably going to have some more names added to the Royal Rumbles, but there is also a Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa match that will probably involve the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.
Royal Rumble 2023 Results
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
Rhea Ripley Wins The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble
This is her brutality. After entering the match at No. 1, Rhea Ripley went the distance and ended up becoming the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She would outlast 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. Below is a list...
Royal Rumble 2023 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s that time of year again as we are beginning the Road To Wrestlemania. That means we are going to be seeing some of the biggest shows of the year and things are about to get a lot more exciting. WWE has done a nice job setting up the Royal Rumble matches this year as there are a lot of open spots remaining, though the men’s match is more or less a two horse race. Let’s get to it.
The New King: Gunther Sets Impressive All Time Record In Royal Rumble Match
Down it goes. Wrestling is like any other sport in a lot of ways, including by having numbers and statistics play a huge role. There are certain records that are well known among wrestling fans, but every now and then one of those numbers will fall. It can be a big deal when something like that happens, and it happened again in a big way this weekend on a grand stage.
She’s Out: More On Stephanie McMahon’s Decision To Leave WWE
She had a reason. WWE has been undergoing a lot of changes in recent months and most of them involve people named McMahon. One of these is Stephanie McMahon, who retired from the company and very well may never be back. This comes as her father Vince is taking over WWE again, and now we know a bit more being Stephanie’s thought process that led to her decision.
