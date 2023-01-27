Read full article on original website
A Serious Problem: Hulk Hogan Reportedly Has No Feeling In His Legs
That is serious. While wrestling storylines are pre-determined, the action that you see between the bells is very real. It takes special athleticism and incredible talent to make everything work safely, but there will always be physical issues brought on as a result. This can lead to some serious issues for wrestlers and that is the case again with one of the biggest names of all time.
LOOK: Popular AEW Star Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
He seems to be a fan. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and it has made all kinds of differences in the industry. For the first time in years, there is another top level wrestling promotion in the United States, allowing more wrestlers to work on a large stage. There is also a bit of a rivalry between WWE and AEW, but now there is at least one AEW star who is a WWE fan.
Last Second Change: Here Is Why Rey Mysterio Missed The Royal Rumble, What Is Next
He couldn’t make it. There are all kinds of injuries that can leave wrestlers on the sidelines for any amount of time. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured and it can cause issues for multiple people at once. There are ways to fix some of the problems though and that might have taken place over the weekend when an angle had to be adjusted.
Homecoming: Surprise Return Kicks Off WWE Royal Rumble
Welcome back! Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show as they are there to guide you through the show. The team, or occasionally solo broadcaster, will explain what you are seeing and what you should be noticing. Having the right commentary team is a tricky ordeal to pull off but now WWE has one of its more popular commentators back behind the mic.
Royal Rumble 2023 Results
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of Facing The Rock At WrestleMania
Believe that. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed a number of topics. The biggest was the rumors circulating that he would be facing The Rock at WrestleMania. Below is what Reigns had to say:. “That’s been...
Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk a ‘Cancer’, Tells Him To Stay Away From WWE
He thinks this man would burn it down. WWE superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. They discussed a number of topics, including the rumors that CM Punk may be coming back to WWE. When asked if...
Cody Rhodes Wins The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble
The American Nightmare is back. As advertised, Cody Rhodes made his return at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble and entered the match at No. 30. He would go on to outlast every other superstar and end up being the winner of the match. Below is a list of entrances...
