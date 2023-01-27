Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Fallston funny man doing it for laughs; celebrates 40th birthday
Turning 40 is a milestone. Some celebrate with a surprise party, a trip to Vegas and some even jump out of a plane.
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
The Bridge at Loys Station
Written by James Rada, Jr. Thomas Hamilton was in no rush heading back to Rocky Ridge because he had no idea what he would do when he got there. All he knew was that the bridge at Loys Station was the key to him getting home. Scratch that. He was home. He needed to get back to his own time, and the bridge was the way there.
Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps
BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio. With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming. To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one. I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps. Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him. Weekday's from 6 AM...
Parents, adult daughter ‘pre-planned their deaths’: coroner
Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 5:20 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26 to correct the headline and add more comments from Pamela Gay. A family of three found dead in their York County backyard Wednesday had a suicide pact, the coroner’s office said.
A rumination about an aging county
Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Pulp and Paper
BSA Scout Troops 270B & G earned the pulp and paper merit badge. Part of earning the badge is to take a tour of a papermill to see how the process works from beginning to end. On December 10, 2022, Maryland Paper Company in Williamsport, Maryland, assisted the Troops by giving them a tour of their recycling plant. The tour consisted of showing the Scouts how the company uses recycled cardboard and paper to make items ranging from paper to building materials. The Scouts asked in-depth questions, covering business to machinery and labor.
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture
Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
Pennsylvania man accused of raping child, duct-taping her to punching bag
A Pennsylvania man is accused of strangling a 10-year-old girl, raping the child and then using duct tape to restrain her against a punching bag while he struck her, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lower Allen Township Police Department, Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 42, of Harrisburg,...
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
How Much of a Downpayment Do You Need to Buy a Home?
How much of a downpayment do you need to buy a home?. The long and short of it is that it depends on your situation, loan qualifications and loan type. That being said, according to a NerdWallet Home Buyer Report, 62% of Americans believe you need to put 20% down on a house.
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
