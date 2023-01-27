ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecatoctinbanner.com

A Most Unusual Set of Triplets

The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
WAYNESBORO, PA
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

The Bridge at Loys Station

Written by James Rada, Jr. Thomas Hamilton was in no rush heading back to Rocky Ridge because he had no idea what he would do when he got there. All he knew was that the bridge at Loys Station was the key to him getting home. Scratch that. He was home. He needed to get back to his own time, and the bridge was the way there.
ROCKY RIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps

BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio. With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming. To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one.  I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps. Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him. Weekday's from 6 AM...
BALTIMORE, MD
Gettysburg Connection

A rumination about an aging county

Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Pulp and Paper

BSA Scout Troops 270B & G earned the pulp and paper merit badge. Part of earning the badge is to take a tour of a papermill to see how the process works from beginning to end. On December 10, 2022, Maryland Paper Company in Williamsport, Maryland, assisted the Troops by giving them a tour of their recycling plant. The tour consisted of showing the Scouts how the company uses recycled cardboard and paper to make items ranging from paper to building materials. The Scouts asked in-depth questions, covering business to machinery and labor.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick

“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture

Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
realtormarney.com

How Much of a Downpayment Do You Need to Buy a Home?

How much of a downpayment do you need to buy a home?. The long and short of it is that it depends on your situation, loan qualifications and loan type. That being said, according to a NerdWallet Home Buyer Report, 62% of Americans believe you need to put 20% down on a house.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy