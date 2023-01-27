Read full article on original website
Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
Tour center to be demoed in February
Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
A rumination about an aging county
Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 18-24, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 18-24, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Joseph Hughes to Stonehedge Real Estate LLC, Phoenix Drive, Chambersburg, $161,000. Gary Dulaney to Joshua Heebner, Appleway, St. Thomas Township, $477,000. Freedom Development LLC to Brett Nieves, two parcels,...
Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say
A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
A woman who works for one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent unions said a state lawmaker sexually harassed her, but internal rules prevented her from bringing a complaint.
South Mountain Principal & Instructional Supervisor Share Slideshow of Social & Emotional Learning Initiatives
MILLBURN, NJ — At last Monday’s Board of Education meeting, South Mountain (SMS) Principal, Scott Wolfe and Instructional Supervisor, Heather Fiory, presented a slideshow of some of the school’s Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) initiatives. South Mountain incorporates SEL in drop-off time, school meetings, the October Week of Respect, the Letters to Maddie campaign in which students write letter to a student who is battling cancer and loves Christmas, December Acts of Kindness, Book Buddies, the fourth grade service project, Kindness Read Aloud and the High 5 (BRAVO) Board. They explained, "The objective is to give students and staff a sense of self and...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 27, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
thecatoctinbanner.com
German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture
Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
wfmd.com
Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend
The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Specialty grocery store and retailers to join Cumberland County shopping area
Silver Spring Township supervisors have given the green light for the development of a specialty grocery and two retail buildings on the Carlisle Pike. The supervisors conditionally approved the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Valley Square at 6483, 6499 and 6595 Carlisle Pike at Wednesday night’s supervisors meeting.
