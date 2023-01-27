ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Co. 4 sees new leadership after Rapp BOS strips current chief and board members of duties

By Chuck Jackson, Editor
The MadRapp Recorder
 4 days ago
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles regarding the rebirth of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 4.
Several months ago, at a Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, chair Debbie Donehey (Wakefield District) said it might take a phoenix experience to right the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
Thursday night at a special-called BOS meeting that experience took flight when a 3-2 resolution split-vote forced current leadership out of the 59-year-old first-responder company that has served the residents of the northern Rappahannock County community.

Supervisors then installed five men to oversee the rebirth for at least one year:
  • David Jarrell – Chief and board member;
  • Dave Bailey – board member;
  • Patrick O’Malley – board member;
  • Tim Bills – board member;
  • Dr. Hugh Hill – board member.

Jarrell, a Washington resident who lives at least nine miles from the Company 4 station, previously served as safety officer for Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and as a Fire Levy Board member and chair. He also was a volunteer firefighter in Prince William County.
Several of the new board of directors are or have been members of Co. 4.
The new board will report back to county staff and the supervisors on a regular basis throughout the next year, updating progress.
Jarrell said late Thursday night the company would not be running any fire calls until the directors believed they were ready to respond safely.

Flint Hill has been plagued by mismanagement issues for at least five years, documented by the county’s Fire Levy Board that oversees operational expenses for all seven volunteer companies. Pre-pandemic, the company had to appear before the board monthly detailing progress.

Company 4 lost its privilege of running emergency medical services in 2022 after a failed state inspection led to medical director Michael Jenks, MD not signing required documents that would have allowed members to run its ambulances.
Call response times and sending fire equipment to incidents with no one but the driver also came into question in 2022.
Many Company 4 members as well as chiefs from at least two other volunteer companies were in attendance but none spoke during public comment, perhaps realizing the writing on the wall.
Another pre-prepared resolution would have shuttered the doors of the organization but supervisors quickly stated they weren’t ready to go down that path.
Prior to the vote, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith proffered a motion that would have delayed board action for at least 60 days to give Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Association, the chief’s committee, the Fire Levy Board, the Public Safety Committee, and the seven individual fire and rescue companies serving the county time to provide input on the matter.

Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ronald L. Frazier voted for this option while Stonewall-Hawthorne and Hampton supervisors Van Carney and Kier Whitson sided with Donehey in opposition.
Frazier complained he didn’t have any input in the resolution that was ultimately approved, including whether the five men selected for leadership had the right tools to take over Company 4. Smith agreed.
Carney said it was the board’s responsibility to provide for the safety of the county’s residents and he didn’t see that coming from current Flint Hill leadership.
Whitson, meanwhile, told of his medical-emergency experience that has kept him from in-person attendance the past several months following a late-July heart attack while visiting his parents in Wisconsin.

He told his peers as much as he hoped he would have received the quick response and care he got from his wife Susan, from emergency medical personnel and the nearby hospital, he knew in reality he wouldn’t if the incident had happened in Rappahannock County.

The MadRapp Recorder

Madison, VA
