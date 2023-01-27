Read full article on original website
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
NECN
Jayson Tatum Wears Kobe Bryant Celtics Shirt Ahead of Game Vs. Lakers
Tatum wears Kobe Bryant Celtics shirt ahead of game vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Boston Celtics star didn't don any purple or gold. Tatum showed up to...
NECN
Jayson Tatum Responds to LeBron James' Complaint After No-Call in Celtics-Lakers
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NECN
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Finds Redemption Amid Tension-Filled Finish Vs. Lakers
BOSTON -- One full minute. That’s how much time elapsed from the moment Jaylen Brown drew a (very late) whistle until he shot a tension-filled free throw in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ rivalry showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at a frenzied TD Garden.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NECN
Celtics Vs. Lakers Takeaways: Jaylen Brown Gets Redemption in Wild OT Win
Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Jaylen gets redemption in wild OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers played one of the wildest games of the NBA season Saturday night at TD Garden. After a controversial ending to the fourth quarter and a tightly-contested overtime period, the C's escaped with the 125-121 victory.
NECN
Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams Ruled Out Vs. Lakers With Ankle Sprain
Robert Williams ruled out vs. Lakers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will be without two of their best defensive players when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. In addition to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who has...
NECN
Wyc Grousbeck Shares Message for Brad Stevens Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Grousbeck shares message for Brad Stevens ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Wyc Grousbeck is all in on the 2022-23 Boston Celtics. The C's owner has made that clear to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Appearing Saturday on Celtics Pregame Live, Grousbeck revealed his "instructions" for Stevens with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner.
NECN
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
