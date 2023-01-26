ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Adorable Bungalow with Land for Sale Bremerton, WA

The biggest struggle with tiny homes on wheels is finding a place to park them — this adorable bungalow solves that problem! Built on a foundation, this home has its own quaint fenced-in yard in Bremerton, WA. It’s for sale for $270,000 — hardly inexpensive, but you get a...
BREMERTON, WA
seattleite.com

New Direct Flights From Seattle to Tahiti on Air Tahiti Nui

In case you haven’t heard, there is some very exciting news on the travel front. Just a few months ago, Air Tahiti Nui launched a non-stop flight from Seattle to Papeete, Tahiti (PPT). In a new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Foodborne illness outbreak investigation at local Seattle restaurant

An update on the foodborne illness outbreak at a Seattle area restaurant that we first told you about last week. The King County Health Department is investigating the Tamarind Tree restaurant for an illness impacting 17 people, a seven person increase since last week's findings.
SEATTLE, WA
97X

27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath

A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes. The new line will open in the second half of next year, according to a note Monday...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week

WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy