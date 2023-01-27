ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, IL

Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Several different fire departments are battling a large south suburban house fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 15000-block of Vincennes Road in Phoenix.

Huge flames could be seen tearing through a south suburban home's roof Friday morning.

A witness said the family who lived there, including children, all got out safely, and there were no immediate reports of any injuries in connection with the blaze.

Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.

RELATED: Chicago firefighters battle intense fire in longtime catering business near Midway

The fire started in the rear of the two-and-a-half story home, but quickly spread throughout the building.

Large flames could be seen shooting through the roof at some points.

Vincennes Road is closed from 153rd Street to Halsted Street.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

