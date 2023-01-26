Book Bundles for Paterson's Young Readers Delivered to School 16

PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Public School No. 16 students left school on Thursday with more than just homework and workbooks. Thanks to Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore of Ridgewood, students in kindergarten through sixth grade also went home with bundles of four new books.

The books were donated through the “Book Bundles” program, a collaborative effort of the district, Paterson Reads, and the Bookends Bookstore.

“It’s really important that students learn to read by third grade,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “Reading is just like everything else, like riding a bike. Once you learn to read, and you don’t do it for a while, you can pick it back up, but it takes practice. Here at School No. 16 students in grades K through six are receiving books through this wonderful program, and they will be able to take them home. We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, and we want them to want to come to school.”

The Paterson Children’s Foundation donated $5,000 to the school district and a total of 1,000 books were handed out to students.

“This is the most books we’ve had in any of the giveaways,” Rosie Grant, Executive Director of the Paterson Education Fund and Paterson Reads said. “There’s nothing like a good book, and we want our kids to experience and decide if they want to touch the book and feel the pages and see the pictures.”

Bookends Bookstore also had a table of books with a sign that read “Buy Books for Paterson”, which allowed customers to buy books that would go towards students at School No. 16.

“We are very pleased with the turnout,” Walter Boyer, co-owner of Bookends Bookstore said. “This is the best turnout we’ve ever had so far, and we hope to continue this program. I hope the kids enjoy the books and we [him and his wife] would love to hear back from the students with their feedback on the books.”

The School District, along with Paterson Reads, also announced the 50 Book Club, which encourages students to read 50 books throughout the school year. Those who accomplish this goal will get invited to a party held at the Paterson Library where there will be face painting, pizza and more.

The party is expected to take place in June.
































