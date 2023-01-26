Mary Capoccia Appointed to Town Board

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - The town board appointed Mary Capoccia as a Town Councilwoman at its Jan. 19 meeting.

The appointment was not unanimous, however, as Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout voted against it. Haughwout declined to comment on the matter at this time.

“I just want to thank everybody,” said Councilwoman Mary Capoccia. “Thank you, all of you. As many of you know, I’m not going to be running for the seat in November. I did raise my family here and I’ve been involved in this community on so many levels over the years.”

Capoccia went on to say that it is her honor to serve the residents of Yorktown in this new capacity, and continue to give back to the town she loves.

“I look forward to working with all of you on all levels over the next year and contributing as best as I can,” said Capoccia.

Town Supervisor Tom Diana told Yorktown News that having Capoccia fill the council seat is ideal due to her institutional knowledge.

"She not only worked in the supervisor's office for six years, but also gained valuable land-use experience with the Capellini law firm,” said Diana. “Both roles position her well to hit the ground running with little to no learning curve.”

Diana said that it is for the best to have her fill the 11-month term, and she has no intention to run for the full four-year term in November.

“This leaves the seat wide-open for the individual committees to vet the folks who may want to put their hat in the ring for the council seat," said Diana.

Capoccia was appointed to her role as councilwoman following a process held by the Town Board that had a strict timeline to complete. According to Supervisor Diana, the council seat needed to be filled by Feb. 10.

Other people were interested in the position, but none formally displayed their interest to the Town Board until Jan. 18, the day before Capoccia was sworn in.

“During the closed session, the Town Board discussed Mary being appointed to the seat at great length,” said Diana. “It was best to have someone who was prepared to hit the ground running."



