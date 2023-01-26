Read full article on original website
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
Cops suing department speak out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
Anti-violence rally in Niagara Falls
An anti-violence rally was held at Gluck Park in honor of Jaylan McWilson, calling for an end to gun violence. The 24-year-old was shot to death outside of his home.
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers. “My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,”...
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Afternoon News Brief
32-year-old Marquis Saddler of Rochester and 28-year-old Kara Sass of Batavia have been arrested. This followed a traffic stop late last week on West Main Street; the pair was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Both were issued an appearance ticket and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Saddler and Sass are scheduled to appear in City Court on February 9th. ALSO: 30-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport has been arrested in Batavia. He is alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop, a K9 (Rayzor) was called in and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Vanskiver faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Batavia City Court on February 26th.
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
City and faith leaders offer prayers from Buffalo, call for nationwide change after Tyre Nichols' death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elected and faith leaders gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to offer up prayers and call for peaceful demonstrations following the release of the bodycam video showing the death of Tyre Nichols. "We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers...
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
Buffalo man arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at the United States Attorney’s Office twice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney District of New York Office said a man is now in jail after allegedly throwing a rock at its office space on Monday. According to the release, around 2:45 a.m., Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the United States Attorney’s Office on Delaware Avenue.
Anti-violence rally held in Niagara Falls pays tribute to Jaylan McWilson
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An anti-violence rally was held Sunday evening in honor of Jaylan McWilson. The 24-year-old was shot to death on Jan. 21 outside of his home in what his mother has called a robbery gone wrong. People gathered at Gluck Park, and they marched to True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
