I’ve got a little story for ya, Ags. A few semesters ago I took a course — which, for the protection of both the professor and yours truly, will remain unnamed — that was completely online. Though it wasn’t asynchronous, there were no Zoom lectures or recorded lectures. The grading system was fully automated, and though the professor made herself available for a whole hour per week — for a thousand-person class, mind you — she was repeatedly unable to answer questions.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO