How a Cartel Tricked Mexico’s Government to Steal 20 Tons of Cocaine
The most significant narco-corruption trial in the history of the United States and Mexico has—at least so far—failed to deliver on lofty expectations from the press and public that Sinaloa Cartel members will testify about delivering massive bribes to their country’s former presidents. Instead, the first week...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
HuffPost
3 Charged Over Alleged Plot To Kill Exiled Iranian-American Author In New York
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of...
France 24
At California gun fair, few speak of recent massacres
Ontario (United States) (AFP) – With ammunition, rifles and bullet-proof vests on display, business is brisk at a Los Angeles area gun show -- so much so you'd never know a mass shooting unfolded nearby just days ago. Thousands of people turned out this weekend in the city of...
