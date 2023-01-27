ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
13WMAZ

Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices continue to surge upward on crude oil prices

Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise, in keeping with the national trend. According to AAA, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, 14 cents more than a week ago, 67 cents more than a month ago, and $3.00 more than a year ago. The rise in crude oil prices is the major cause of the higher pump prices, and if demand continues to grow, prices are likely to increase further.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
GEORGIA STATE
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today

Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy