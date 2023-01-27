Read full article on original website
Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia gasoline prices continue to surge upward on crude oil prices
Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise, in keeping with the national trend. According to AAA, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, 14 cents more than a week ago, 67 cents more than a month ago, and $3.00 more than a year ago. The rise in crude oil prices is the major cause of the higher pump prices, and if demand continues to grow, prices are likely to increase further.
Slow down! Officials lower speed limit both directions on GA 400 highway
ATLANTA - Roadsters used to going 65 mph on Georgia State Route 400 are in for a rude awakening. The Georgia Department of Transportation has officially lowered the speed limit for both the northbound and southbound highway lanes to 55 mph. The new signs have already been posted. FOX 5...
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track
ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
Battery manufacturer to open new IT center, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga — SK Battery, a South Korean electric vehicle manufacturer, will open up a new IT center in Roswell, creating 200 brand new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday. The IT center will help serve the company’s battery manufacturing facilities across the United States, including its Georgia...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
Waffle House not expecting to raise prices despite rising prices of eggs, officials say
ATLANTA — Despite the rising cost of eggs, the outlook is sunny-side up for Waffle House. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Norcross-based diner told Channel 2 Action News it goes through 300-million eggs a year at its 2,000 locations across the country. That...
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
Fulton, GA D.A. Fani Willis Faces an Uphill Re-Election Climb in 2024 Now That She Knows There’s No Case Against Trump
A source inside the Fulton DA’s office has confirmed that the special grand jury found no criminal evidence against former president Donald Trump – a fact that Willis is desperately trying to keep sealed.
Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today
Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
