wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
Monroe Co. mother sentenced to life in prison in 11-month-old death
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County mother accused of killing her 11-month-old child was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to officials with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On May 29, 2018, officers with the Excel Police Department were called to the Monroe County Hospital for a report of a dead […]
WSFA
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
Family of Ft. Rucker soldier believes death is a cover-up
BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. More News from WRBL It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
Close friend of man killed in Alabama tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
WSFA
First black astronaut to walk in space speaks at Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first black astronaut to walk in space was a keynote speaker at the 3rd annual Troy Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi scholarship breakfast. Now retired, Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. made his mark on STS-63 in February 1995 as the first African American to perform an extra-vehicular activity in space and perform a physical exam.
WSFA
Brundidge library to host Imagi-Con 2023
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third annual Imagi-Con is set to take place across downtown Brundidge as well as the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on February 25th. Imagi-Con is a fan convention/festival for all for gaming, anime, comics, the arts, and anything you can imagine. The event was...
