ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
solzyatthemovies.com

Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance

On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
UTAH STATE
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Utah School Administrators Admit to Deceiving Parents by Using ‘Loopholes’ to Teach Critical Race Theory in Classrooms

Less than a week after an undercover investigation revealed that school administrators in Cincinnati, Ohio have admitted to covertly indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classrooms, they discovered similarly that school officials throughout Utah, are prepared to use “loopholes” in order to promote social justice and CRT to their students.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah New Driver License Law In Effect

There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fugitive Torture Suspect Is Using Dating Apps to Lure New Victims, Cops Say

A man convicted of keeping a woman in captivity in Nevada and accused of torturing another in Oregon is using dating apps to find new victims and people who will help him dodge the police, authorities said Friday. Police have been searching for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, after finding a bound, unconscious woman in critical condition in Oregon. Grants Pass Police and a SWAT team raided a property where they believed he was Thursday night, seizing his car and arresting a 68-year-old woman, but Foster managed to escape. It’s “extremely troubling” that Foster is free and able to harm other women, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told the AP. Foster was sentenced to two and a half years in a Nevada prison in 2021 after holding his then-girlfriend hostage inside her apartment for two weeks, where he gave her two black eyes, broke seven ribs, and caused other injuries by binding her. Read it at AP News
GRANTS PASS, OR
KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
BLACKFOOT, ID
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case

Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy