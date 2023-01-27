Troy Brown is learning this week that the responsibilities of a head coach extend far beyond the field. Brown, the Patriots’ wide receivers/kick returners coach, is serving as head coach of the West Team at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of two marquee all-star games for NFL draft prospects. His staff is made up of fellow New England assistants, nearly all of whom are working with different position groups or in more prominent roles.

