Lexington, KY

247Sports

Ole Miss hoops resumes SEC play Tuesday evening by hosting Kentucky

Things have continued to spiral downwards for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. Even when they took a brief break from the SEC grind, they were embarrassed in its SEC/Big 12 challenge matchup with Oklahoma State. Going back into conference play, the Rebels will have to take on a Kentucky squad that's on a bit of an SEC hot streak.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

KU basketball vs. Kansas State: Preview and how to watch

Kansas will look to make it back-to-back wins and get revenge against in-state rivals K-State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks will also be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats to the Wildcats in men's basketball since the 1993-94 season, in addition to avoiding a sweep by a conference team for only the third time in Bill Self's 20 seasons.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Mauls Kentucky

Bill Self had never lost 4 straight at Kansas coming into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In the final edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the Jayhawks represented their conference well, despite one of the toughest matches of this year’s slate, a primetime game in Lexington. The Jayhawks led for most of this game, but neither team was ever able to really grab a commanding lead. Kentucky led by as many as five, up 11-6 just over four minutes in, but that quickly swung back to a 16-15 advantage for KU. The two teams see-sawed for a bit, but with 9:17 to go in the 1st, Kansas took a lead that, as it turned out, they would never relinquish as they went up 23-22. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine, and went into halftime up 41-34.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Our weekend start mild for late January but our rain chances ramp up Sunday

It turned out to be an interesting start to Friday across the Northern Bluegrass Region including north Lexington and up into Scott County as a narrow band of early morning snow followed by clearing skies and temperatures in the 20s created a proverbial skating rink with icy roads during the morning commute. Parts of I-75/I-64 in Lexington was closed for a period of time before sunshine coupled with a strong south wind pushed afternoon highs into the mid-40s to close out the week.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

