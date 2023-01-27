Read full article on original website
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
247Sports
Ole Miss hoops resumes SEC play Tuesday evening by hosting Kentucky
Things have continued to spiral downwards for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. Even when they took a brief break from the SEC grind, they were embarrassed in its SEC/Big 12 challenge matchup with Oklahoma State. Going back into conference play, the Rebels will have to take on a Kentucky squad that's on a bit of an SEC hot streak.
247Sports
KU basketball vs. Kansas State: Preview and how to watch
Kansas will look to make it back-to-back wins and get revenge against in-state rivals K-State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks will also be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats to the Wildcats in men's basketball since the 1993-94 season, in addition to avoiding a sweep by a conference team for only the third time in Bill Self's 20 seasons.
247Sports
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self gives thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs reaching Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in the last four years, courtesy of a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And Kansas basketball coach Bill Self told reporters he was impressed with the Chiefs’ effort. "I did not go to the game....
247Sports
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
247Sports
Evaluating Kentucky's NCAA Tournament odds after another Quad 1 loss
LEXINGTON - With another chance to get a top 25 win, Kentucky again flopped Saturday night, falling to a No. 9 Kansas 77-68 at Rupp Arena Saturday. The loss came on a night Rupp Arena was completely sold out, with students beginning to get in line to enter the building at 6:00 a.m.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
rockchalktalk.com
Kansas Mauls Kentucky
Bill Self had never lost 4 straight at Kansas coming into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In the final edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the Jayhawks represented their conference well, despite one of the toughest matches of this year’s slate, a primetime game in Lexington. The Jayhawks led for most of this game, but neither team was ever able to really grab a commanding lead. Kentucky led by as many as five, up 11-6 just over four minutes in, but that quickly swung back to a 16-15 advantage for KU. The two teams see-sawed for a bit, but with 9:17 to go in the 1st, Kansas took a lead that, as it turned out, they would never relinquish as they went up 23-22. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine, and went into halftime up 41-34.
Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend
Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis ...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
fox56news.com
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WTVQ
Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the...
WTVQ
Our weekend start mild for late January but our rain chances ramp up Sunday
It turned out to be an interesting start to Friday across the Northern Bluegrass Region including north Lexington and up into Scott County as a narrow band of early morning snow followed by clearing skies and temperatures in the 20s created a proverbial skating rink with icy roads during the morning commute. Parts of I-75/I-64 in Lexington was closed for a period of time before sunshine coupled with a strong south wind pushed afternoon highs into the mid-40s to close out the week.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
