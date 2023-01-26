Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita names top scholars
Ouachita Baptist University has named 382 students to its Fall 2022 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
Malvern man receives honorary high school diploma at nearly 100-years-old
A Malvern man who is two days away from turning 100 years old got a surprise he says is one of the best he has had in his life, getting his high school diploma.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
arkadelphian.com
Red Wave defeat Tigersharks in pool BOTR
ARKADELPHIA — For the second time this season, the Henderson State men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs defeated Ouachita Baptist, except this time the beating came at their own pool, with the men winning 141-102 while the women took the meet, 122-112. Friday’s pair of victories complete the season sweep of the Tigersharks as the men have won 23 consecutive meetings against OUA.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
arkadelphian.com
8th annual Prayer Celebration slated March 3-4
We are so excited as we prepare for the Prayer Celebration. God is on the move with His power and might!. Each year as we plan for the Celebration I begin to anticipate what God will do and how His anointing will make it all come together. He is faithful and always shows up and makes it more than I could ever imagine. I stand amazed that we are already into our eighth year. How the time has flown by.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Jan. 29
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling wood chips escaped injury in a rollover on Highway 51 that left the highway closed for a few hours during the cleanup.
arkadelphian.com
Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies win battle against East Central
ADA, Okla. — Henderson State outscores East Central 6-0 in the game’s final minute and a half to win 66-61 inside the Kerr Activities Center. The Reddies improve to 7-5 in GAC play and 10-8 overall with their win over the Tigers. Ashley Farrar paced the team in...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698. Total Active Cases:...
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
KHBS
Hot Spring County jail administrator resigns after deputies arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested,KATV, 40/29's sister station in Little Rock, reports. Hot Spring County Lieutenant Darrell Peirce and Corporal Robert Campbell were arrested on Wednesday. They are...
arkadelphian.com
Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Comments / 0