bucknellbison.com
Women's Swim & Dive Posts Strong Bison Invite Performance
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell women's swim & dive won 10 events, finished 1-2-3 in five events, and Abby Doss raced to a top-10 time in the 200 freestyle during a strong afternoon at the Bison Invite in Kinney Natatorium on Saturday. Doss led a trio of Bison that took...
bucknellbison.com
Men's Swim & Dive Team Impresses at Bison Invite
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's swimming & diving team put on a show in its final tune-up before the 2023 Patriot League Championships, as the Bison won eight events, went 1-2-3 in the 400 IM, and saw three register program top-10 times at Kinney Natatorium on Saturday. John...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Drops First Patriot League Match to Boston U.
BOSTON, Mass. – The Bucknell women's tennis team opened league play with a 7-0 loss to 2022 Patriot League runner-up Boston U. on the road Saturday. A short-handed Bison squad put up a fight at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but the Terriers prevailed and improved to 2-1 on the season.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Wins 73-37 Over Loyola Maryland
LEWISBURG, Pa. - Isabella King and Emma Shaffer each scored 19 points to tie individual career highs as the Bucknell women's basketball team scored a season-high 73 points in its 73-37 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (8-13, 4-6 PL) also established season-bests in margin of victory (36 points) and opponent's points scored (37) in the win over the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-8 PL).
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Falls 80-66 at Loyola
BALTIMORE, Md. – Loyola's Jaylin Andrews (24) and Deon Perry (20) both hit the 20-point mark to offset a 21-point game from Xander Rice, and the Greyhounds pulled away late for an 80-66 Patriot League win on Saturday afternoon at Reitz Arena. Jack Forrest tallied 13 points, six rebounds,...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Women's Water Polo Drops Season Opener to No. 12 UCSB
PRINCETON, N.J.– No. 12 UC Santa Barbara started fast and never looked back in taking a 16-7 win over the Bucknell women's water polo team on Saturday afternoon in its season opener. The Gauchos scored eight goals in each half, including a 4-1 run to start the game, to...
