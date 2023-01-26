LEWISBURG, Pa. - Isabella King and Emma Shaffer each scored 19 points to tie individual career highs as the Bucknell women's basketball team scored a season-high 73 points in its 73-37 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (8-13, 4-6 PL) also established season-bests in margin of victory (36 points) and opponent's points scored (37) in the win over the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-8 PL).

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO