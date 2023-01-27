Elementary and Middle Schoolers Showcase Professional Skills During Countywide Amazing Shake Competition

Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
murfreesboro.com
Tennessee Secretary of State Presents MTSU Students, Staff with Award for Voter Registration Win
Last fall, the combined efforts of MTSU professor Mary A. Evins and her group of student and community volunteers secured the Blue Raider campus a second win as the top four-year public university in Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s College Voter Registration Competition. Hargett visited the campus Thursday, Jan....
Local County Fairs Earn Awards
Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
Columbia community rallies around school crossing guard after she falls ill
A Columbia community is coming together to make sure a beloved elementary school crossing guard has what she needs.
murfreesboro.com
Riverdale Students to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Three students from Riverdale High School, Tawni Phakousonh, Madison Raney, and Elexis Thepthongsay, have been chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall’s High School Honors Performance Series in New York City. On February 4, 2023, they will perform alongside the Honors Treble Ensemble. “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care
NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for VidaFlo Murfreesboro
Congratulations to VidaFlo Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, January 27th at 12pm. VidaFlo Murfreesboro is located at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 (in the shopping center beside Just Love Coffee) and can be contacted at 615-900-3976.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
Sumner County Schools Prepares for Possible Snow Days
Potential for freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Sumner County School Board member is advising parents to be aware that there is a possibility for school cancellations due to weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
murfreesboro.com
MFRD Driver Promoted to Captain
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announces the promotion of Alvin Brandon to the rank of captain. Brandon started his career with the department as a firefighter in Oct. 1997. He was promoted to driver in 2004. Brandon will begin his new role as captain on Jan. 29.
Multiple students taken to hospital for possible chemical burns at Lipscomb
Multiple students at Lipscomb University were taken to the hospital for possible chemical burns on Friday.
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Search for missing Spring Hill man
Spring Hill police said they're looking for Sean Heffernon. The 39-year-old was reported missing January 29th.
More than 1,100 flights already canceled for Tuesday, dozens at BNA
The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows more than 1,600 flights canceled nationwide Monday, and Tuesday is no different with more than 1,100 canceled as of 3:30 pm CST.
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
