Read full article on original website
Related
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher). The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit. All high school students who...
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
wvtm13.com
Impact Day: Rain makes for a soggy Sunday in central Alabama
Widespread rain soaks Alabama on Sunday with even more wet and unsettled weather through the upcoming week. Check the video forecast for the latest. Much of Saturday has been nice with filtered sunshine and high temperatures that approached 60 degrees. However, changes coming as clouds increase tonight. Those high clouds...
cherokeephoenix.org
Sequoyah’s words, and a very rare snail, live harmoniously in an Alabama cave
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Caves are, by nature, mysterious subterranean portals to another world. Manitou Cave – a historical gem, a cultural phenom, a conservational wonder – is supernatural. The walls of the limestone cavern in northeast Alabama bear some of the first recorded evidence of the...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
Governor Ivey Announces Additional Broadband Funds Coming to Alabama with Approval of State’s Capital Projects Fund Plan
Montgomery, AL – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost today with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Governor Kay Ivey announced.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
WALA-TV FOX10
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
iheart.com
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
apr.org
Summit to address human trafficking in Alabama
The issue of sex and labor trafficking in Alabama will take center stage in Montgomery. The ninth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit will feature speakers from law enforcement to victims’ support groups. The event is taking place just after West Alabama law officers arrested fifteen people during an undercover sting operation. David Pinkleton is with the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. He says trafficking victims in the state can be part of the illegal sex trade or forced to work in restaurants or factories.
wbrc.com
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.
Comments / 0