Pennsylvania State

Tribune-Review

As pandemic tax credits fade, prepare for shrinking tax refunds

The clock has started ticking for people to file their tax returns but this year, there’s one thing to brace for — smaller refunds. That’s because many of the benefits put in place to help people weather the pandemic — such as boosting the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC) — have reverted back to their original, pre-covid formulas.
therecord-online.com

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
NorthcentralPA.com

Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire,...
newjerseylocalnews.com

Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.

Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
WGAL

Extra SNAP payments ending

Extra payments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will soon end, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The last extra payment will be sent in February. SNAP Emergency Allotments (EAs) are additional SNAP payments that have been provided during the second half of each month since the...
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
WTAJ

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
Washington Examiner

Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
explore venango

DEP Releases Final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan and Online Atlas of Water Resources and Use Trends

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday released the final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan to inform leaders’ decision making and educate Pennsylvanians on sustainable use of our lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater. In addition, an interactive online atlas of statewide water resources...
newsfromthestates.com

DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania Department of Revenue: Residents get free tax filing

(The Center Square) – Just in time for the beginning of tax season on Monday, the state reminded residents of their free online filing tool. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encouraged taxpayers to use their online portal, myPATH, to file their state income tax returns. The new system provides self-service options –such as registering new tax accounts, filing returns and making payments.
