As pandemic tax credits fade, prepare for shrinking tax refunds
The clock has started ticking for people to file their tax returns but this year, there’s one thing to brace for — smaller refunds. That’s because many of the benefits put in place to help people weather the pandemic — such as boosting the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC) — have reverted back to their original, pre-covid formulas.
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
Pa. awards $200,000 for hemp-related proposals, unveils other grants opportunities
Acting Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded...
Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.
Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
Beyond the Byline: Can we believe in Shapiro’s plan?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We all remember Tug McGraw, the flamboyant left-handed relief pitcher, who coined the phrase “Ya Gotta Believe” — which became the rallying cry for the 1973 New York Mets. What a simple, yet inspiring three-word phrase that was.
newsfromthestates.com
It’s time to put our money where our mouth is on raising the minimum wage | Opinion
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). (*This commentary was updated at 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, 1/29/23 to...
WGAL
Extra SNAP payments ending
Extra payments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will soon end, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The last extra payment will be sent in February. SNAP Emergency Allotments (EAs) are additional SNAP payments that have been provided during the second half of each month since the...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
Pennsylvania passes ‘forever chemicals’ drinking water limit
Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”. The rule, published earlier this month in the official register of state government agency actions, sets a limit of 14 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and 18 parts per trillion for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid.
Washington Examiner
Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
explore venango
DEP Releases Final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan and Online Atlas of Water Resources and Use Trends
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday released the final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan to inform leaders’ decision making and educate Pennsylvanians on sustainable use of our lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater. In addition, an interactive online atlas of statewide water resources...
pa.gov
In His First Full Week, Governor Josh Shapiro Continued His Commitment to Reigniting Our Economy and Creating Real Opportunity
“We are planting a flag here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today and saying, we are open for business, and we are ready to compete.”. “I believe Pennsylvanians need to have the freedom to chart their own course, and the opportunity to succeed.”. HARRISBURG, PA – In his first ten...
newsfromthestates.com
DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue: Residents get free tax filing
(The Center Square) – Just in time for the beginning of tax season on Monday, the state reminded residents of their free online filing tool. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encouraged taxpayers to use their online portal, myPATH, to file their state income tax returns. The new system provides self-service options –such as registering new tax accounts, filing returns and making payments.
