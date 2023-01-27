Read full article on original website
Aluminium Extrusion Industries Says Qtrly Profit 6.9 Mln Naira Vs Loss Of 45.4 Mln Naira
* ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY REVENUE 822.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 615.1 MILLION NAIRA. * ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY PROFIT 6.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 45.4 MILLION NAIRA
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
Ghana central bank doesn't plan to be part of stability fund for debt exchange
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank does not plan to be part of a financial stability fund that will provide liquidity to banks participating in the domestic debt exchange, its governor said on Monday, saying the fund will be financed primarily by external partners.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Cota Co - To Conduct 1.1-For-1 Stock Split For Shareholders As Of March 31
* TO CONDUCT 1.1-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT FOR SHAREHOLDERS AS OF MARCH 31
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd -Otsuka Applies For Additional Indication Of Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder For Rexulti (Brexpiprazole) In Japan
* OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD: OTSUKA APPLIES FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER FOR REXULTI (BREXPIPRAZOLE) IN JAPAN
RPT-Nissan-Renault - Renault To Lower Its Stake In Nissan To 15% From 43%
(Repeats with no changes to text) * RENAULT TO LOWER ITS STAKE IN NISSAN TO 15% FROM 43%. * TO HOLD 15% STAKE EACH. * AGREEMENT SUBJECT
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
TABLE-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park<3471.T>-6 MTH forecast
Jan 30 (Reuters) Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.59 10.78 Net 4.23 4.06 Div 7,344 yen 7,052 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3471.T.
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE
Saint-Gobain Completes Acquisition Of Termica San Luis In Argentina
* HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF TERMICA SAN LUIS, A LEADER IN STONE WOOL INSULATION IN ARGENTINA. * WITH SALES OF OVER €300 MILLION AND THE STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH ACHIEVED OVER MANY YEARS, SAINT-GOBAIN HOLDS THE LEADING POSITION IN SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN ARGENTINA Source text: https://bit.ly/3WOKbwH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Nestle unveils $100 million Colombia investment to grow capacity
BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Global food giant Nestle (NESN.S) is set to invest $100 million over the next three years in its Colombian operations, President Gustavo Petro said on Friday, part of his push to boost industrialization.
World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim
According to Chinese media sources, the world's first urban hydrogen powered train has just rolled off the production line in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
Chubb Ltd expected to post earnings of $4.25 a share - Earnings Preview
* Chubb Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Zurich Zuerich-based company is expected to report a 8.4% increase in revenue to $9.23 billion from $8.52 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Chubb Ltd is for earnings of $4.25 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Chubb Ltd is $248, above its last closing price of $227.33. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.42 2.59 3.17 Beat 22.2 Jun. 30 2022 3.68 3.62 4.20 Beat 15.9 Mar. 31 2022 3.47 3.48 3.82 Beat 9.8 Dec. 31 2021 3.32 3.29 3.81 Beat 15.8 Sep. 2.06 2.16 2.64 Beat 22.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.11 3.01 3.62 Beat 20.4 Mar. 31 2021 2.45 2.49 2.52 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2020 2.85 2.82 3.18 Beat 12.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 23:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
