Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd -Otsuka Applies For Additional Indication Of Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder For Rexulti (Brexpiprazole) In Japan
* OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD: OTSUKA APPLIES FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER FOR REXULTI (BREXPIPRAZOLE) IN JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park<3471.T>-6 MTH forecast
Jan 30 (Reuters) Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.59 10.78 Net 4.23 4.06 Div 7,344 yen 7,052 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3471.T.
kalkinemedia.com
Saint-Gobain Completes Acquisition Of Termica San Luis In Argentina
* HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF TERMICA SAN LUIS, A LEADER IN STONE WOOL INSULATION IN ARGENTINA. * WITH SALES OF OVER €300 MILLION AND THE STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH ACHIEVED OVER MANY YEARS, SAINT-GOBAIN HOLDS THE LEADING POSITION IN SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN ARGENTINA Source text: https://bit.ly/3WOKbwH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
kalkinemedia.com
Aluminium Extrusion Industries Says Qtrly Profit 6.9 Mln Naira Vs Loss Of 45.4 Mln Naira
* ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY REVENUE 822.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 615.1 MILLION NAIRA. * ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY PROFIT 6.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 45.4 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
kalkinemedia.com
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
RPT-Nissan-Renault - Renault To Lower Its Stake In Nissan To 15% From 43%
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. (Repeats with no changes to text) * RENAULT TO LOWER ITS STAKE IN NISSAN TO 15% FROM 43%. * TO HOLD 15% STAKE EACH. * AGREEMENT SUBJECT...
kalkinemedia.com
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Nissan, Renault agree to sweeping overhaul of global alliance
(Recasts with confirmation, adds details) TOKYO/PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA agreed on Monday to a sweeping restructure of their two-decade-old automaking alliance that will put them on equal footing and see the Japanese company invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business. The announcement came...
kalkinemedia.com
Saintmed Says Signed Contract For Sleep Test Service
* SIGNED CONTRACT FOR SLEEP TEST SERVICE AT FACULTY OF MEDICINE RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL. * CONTRACT FOR 26.9 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Caverion And Fira To Implement New Campus In Tuusula, Finland
* CAVERION AND FIRA TO IMPLEMENT NEW CAMPUS IN TUUSULA, FINLAND AS A LIFECYCLE PROJECT - GUARANTEED CONDITIONS FOR 20 YEARS. * WILL DESIGN AND DELIVER ALL BUILDING SOLUTIONS FOR CAMPUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Rana Gruber Enters Iron Ore Swap Contracts
* ACCORDING TO SWAP CONTRACTS, CO AGREED TO SELL TOTAL OF 390,000MT FROM Q2-23 TO Q1-24 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF 121.47 USD/MT. * ENTERED INTO IRON ORE 62% FE, CFR CHINA (TSI) SWAP CONTRACTS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
SMFG's Q3 profit jumps 43% as economic activities recover
TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported a 42.6% increase in third-quarter net profit thanks to a continuing recovery in economic activities as the coronavirus pandemic eased. SMFG posted a profit of 240.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the October-December period...
kalkinemedia.com
Woodside share price in focus- what’s new with WDS?
Woodside’s share price was AU$36.3 on 30 January 2023 at market close. The company presented stronger-than-expected quarter results. Woodside marked the highest annual production in its history. Woodside’s share price was AU$36.3 on 30 January 2023 at market close. After a bumpy last month, the energy company embarked on...
kalkinemedia.com
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
kalkinemedia.com
RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
Comments / 0