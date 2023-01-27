* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 3.3% increase in revenue to $205.35 million from $198.8 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $195.00 million and $215.00 million. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 20 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.10 and $0.30 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $33​, above​ its last closing price of $20.78. ​​​ The company's guidance on November 15 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin of USD33%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.35 0.36 0.42 Beat 17.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9​ Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 ​​Sep. 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6​ Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 This summary was machine generated January 28 at 00:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

