Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Moody's Downgrades Nigeria's Ratings To CAA1 With A Stable Outlook, Concluding Its Review
Jan 27 (Reuters) - * MOODY'S DOWNGRADES NIGERIA'S RATINGS TO CAA1 WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING ITS REVIEW. * MOODY'S SAYS ITS EXPECTATION THAT NIGERIA'S FISCAL AND DEBT POSITION WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IS THE MAIN DRIVER BEHIND THE RATING DOWNGRADE. * MOODY'S - DOWNGRADED NIGERIA'S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?
Gold prices held steady in early Asian hours on Monday, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week. On that note, today we cover three ASX gold penny stocks: Silver Mines (ASX: SVL), Zuleika Gold (ASX: ZAG) and Austral Gold (ASX: AGD). Disclaimer. The content,...
kalkinemedia.com
Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 30
WARSAW, Jan 30 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):. Poland may get the first transfer from the European Union's recovery fund before general elections as it met more than 90% of conditions needed to start the payments, EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said, DO RZECZY weekly reported.
kalkinemedia.com
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Stora Enso Proposes Kari Jordan As Chairman
* NOMINATION BOARD PROPOSES THAT KARI JORDAN BE ELECTED CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Varex Imaging Corp expected to post earnings of 20cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 3.3% increase in revenue to $205.35 million from $198.8 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $195.00 million and $215.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 20 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.10 and $0.30 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $33, above its last closing price of $20.78. The company's guidance on November 15 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin of USD33%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.35 0.36 0.42 Beat 17.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 Sep. 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 This summary was machine generated January 28 at 00:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
kalkinemedia.com
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Tesserent Ltd Says Tesserent Academy Acquired ALC Group
* STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN CYBERSECURITY TRAINING BUSINESS - ALC GROUP BY TESSERENT ACADEMY. * WILL UTILISE ITS CBA FACILITY TO FUND TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
Comments / 0