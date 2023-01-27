Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss improves to 12-0 at home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On a day where the bounces weren’t going Southern Miss’ (19-4, 8-2 SBC) way, the Golden Eagles grinded out 67-58 win over Texas State (11-12, 4-6 SBC) at Reed Green Coliseum. The win moved Southern Miss to 12-0 at home this season. The big...
WDAM-TV
Jones College hosts SEMBDA Honor Band Clinic
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four bands stepped into the spotlight Saturday to wrap up the Southeast Mississippi Band Director Association’s “Honor Band Clinic.”. From the more than 900 aspirants to the 300 who made the stage, the group of middle school and high school students began practicing Friday for Saturday’s big reveal.
WDAM-TV
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
WDAM-TV
Sixth Street Museum District to kick off Black History Month with second installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District will kick off Black History Month by unveiling the second installation of the “Faces of Eureka” banners. The unveiling will take place during a brief program and reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., in the Historic Eureka School cafetorium.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s annual Art Market drew a Saturday crowd
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Art Market held Saturday in Hattiesburg provided patrons with the opportunity to view and purchase objects made by artists from the Pine Belt and beyond. The Hattiesburg Community Art Center hosted the annual event that saw dozens of people came out to enjoy art made by...
WDAM-TV
PRCC transforming former bookstore into open-concept dining area
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Work has begun at Pearl River Community College to transform the old Wildcat Den Bookstore into a new, open-air extension of the campus dining facility. The area in Crosby Hall will include a patio and will serve items like wings, fries, burgers and wraps. “We really...
WDAM-TV
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women focused on issues related to their health during an annual gathering at Pearl River Community College. Some 500 women attended the 16th annual Women’s Health Symposium on the PRCC campus Saturday. The event featured two sessions, one at brunch and other at...
WDAM-TV
USM builds a better mousetrap when it comes to fitness testing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has built the better mousetrap when t comes top fitness testing. The new device will allow better, in-depth assessments to be made during wellness tests. Jennifer Lemacks, associate professor in USM’s School of Health Professions, said the “DEXA” device is not...
WDAM-TV
‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County hoping to attract volunteer firefighters through promo videos
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the United States Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the country are completely volunteer. With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team. And that’s why Lamar County Fire...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
WDAM-TV
Petal’s 8th Street Bridge reopens
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After being closed for nearly two months, the Petal 8th Street Bridge is open again. The bridge was closed in early December for unexplained cave-ins. This bridge provided a direct route to Petal Upper Elementary School. “What we were having was an undermining of the bridge...
WDAM-TV
FCSO deputies receive new uniforms
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms. In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis. “For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole...
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
WDAM-TV
Moselle Water Association issues boil water notice
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Moselle Water Association customers. According to the association, approximately 50 customers who live on Russell Lane, Dunagin Boulevard and Camp Road are under the notice. The association said the water line has since been fixed. The notice...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
