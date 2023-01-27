ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wktysports.com

Coach Eisner: “we’re struggling to find a closer”

Wisco Sports Show host Grant Bilse talked with Winona State head basketball coach Todd Eisner about two tough home losses over the weekend. Finishing close games and playing at home both have been a problem for the Warriors all season. The Warriors host Augustana and Wayne State on this weekend.
WINONA, MN

