Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktysports.com
Coach Eisner: “we’re struggling to find a closer”
Wisco Sports Show host Grant Bilse talked with Winona State head basketball coach Todd Eisner about two tough home losses over the weekend. Finishing close games and playing at home both have been a problem for the Warriors all season. The Warriors host Augustana and Wayne State on this weekend.
wktysports.com
WKTY Cares donates $1000 to Sparta Baseball Club thanks to Kratt Lumber, Performance Foodservice
WKTY Cares presented a check this week to Mark Flaig, president of Sparta Baseball Club, thanks to Kratt Lumber and Performance Foodservice who donated the $1000. Mark shared that the donation will be used to provide equipment for the kids, payment of umpires, maintenance of facilities, traveling costs and tournament fees.
Comments / 0