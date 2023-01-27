ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake. A flavorful snack cake using almonds, apricots, and sour cream!. -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, sour cream, and extract; mix well. -Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt;...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes. -Rinse potatoes in cold water; drain well. Place in a large bowl. -Stir in the egg, flour, onion, salt, and pepper. -In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupful into the hot...
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Periods of rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 43. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
WTAJ

Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County

The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW

A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. This week Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at how important staging your home can be. Annette’s team specializes in staging homes and is proving that doing so can make all the difference. Watch the video to learn more about staging your...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Meteorologists (Not Groundhog) Share Spring Forecast For Mid-Atlantic Region

Winter is sticking around, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The middle of January is the halfway point in meteorological winter. Still, meteorologists warn that despite warmer sunny days, outbreaks of cold air and waves of snow may make it feel like winter well into March for Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the entire northeast.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Our community was hit hard:' Volunteers at Fallen Officers Food Drive help food banks

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - On Saturday, the annual Fallen Officers Food Drive was held in Westmoreland County, helping neighbors in need while also paying tribute to fallen police chief Justin McIntire, officer Brian Shaw, and officer Derek Kotecki. Dozens of people gathered in Lower Burrell to remember the three fallen officers, who died while in the line of duty. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed on January 2 while in pursuit of a wanted man on probation. New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in November 2017 and Lower Burrell officer Dereck Kotecki was shot and killed...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

