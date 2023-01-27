ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Core Boring Work on Interstate 80 Bridges Starts Tuesday

DUBOIS, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Penn DOT) alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. This work, which Penn DOT previously announced for the week of January 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Man Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake. A flavorful snack cake using almonds, apricots, and sour cream!. -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, sour cream, and extract; mix well. -Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt;...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy