EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the...
Core Boring Work on Interstate 80 Bridges Starts Tuesday
DUBOIS, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Penn DOT) alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. This work, which Penn DOT previously announced for the week of January 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges...
Brookville Man Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run Crash in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run crash in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Sheplar Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say an...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Almond Apricot Coffee Cake. A flavorful snack cake using almonds, apricots, and sour cream!. -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, sour cream, and extract; mix well. -Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt;...
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Everything to Fit our Style and Budget
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet has a variety of flooring options and the expertise to help you select a style that fits your budget. They also have professional, experienced installers to get the job done beautifully so you don’t have to worry. Carpet.
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township
CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Beef Tips Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, January 30 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs. Tuesday, January 31 – Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant. Wednesday, February 1 – Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner.
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
