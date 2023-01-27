Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the...
Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announces reelection campaign
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announced her reelection campaign Saturday afternoon in front of supporters in Hollidaysburg. Webster said that one of her main concerns is the financial well-being of Blair County residents, citing that tax increases would be dangerous during this time. She listed off duties that she took up in […]
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Everything to Fit our Style and Budget
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet has a variety of flooring options and the expertise to help you select a style that fits your budget. They also have professional, experienced installers to get the job done beautifully so you don’t have to worry. Carpet.
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza Owner Participates in Guinness Book of World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to Benefit Make-A-Wish
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza traveled to Tulsa to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with The University of Tulsa and set a new world record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The group set the record on Saturday, January...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Core Boring Work on Interstate 80 Bridges Starts Tuesday
DUBOIS, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Penn DOT) alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. This work, which Penn DOT previously announced for the week of January 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Career Fair and Networking Luncheon Returning to Penn State DuBois on March 29
Taking place on Wednesday, March 29, at the PAW Center, this is a prime opportunity for Penn State DuBois students, alumni, and other area employees to connect with local and regional employers. The event kicks off with the networking luncheon starting at noon. The luncheon offers an excellent opportunity for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Periods of rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 43. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
Meteorologists (Not Groundhog) Share Spring Forecast For Mid-Atlantic Region
Winter is sticking around, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The middle of January is the halfway point in meteorological winter. Still, meteorologists warn that despite warmer sunny days, outbreaks of cold air and waves of snow may make it feel like winter well into March for Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the entire northeast.
wccsradio.com
MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
How the Moshannon Valley turned economic disaster into multi-million dollar success
“There’s new perspective and new life in the community, and it just keeps getting better and better.”
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WW II Veteran Robert Whitford
Robert Whitford served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Clearfield, Pa. Robert served in the United States Army during World War II and participated in campaigns in the Philippines and Okinawa. He also served the community through his membership with the Clearfield, Pa. Rotary Club. All American Awards...
Comments / 0