Jefferson County, PA

WTAJ

Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announces reelection campaign

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announced her reelection campaign Saturday afternoon in front of supporters in Hollidaysburg. Webster said that one of her main concerns is the financial well-being of Blair County residents, citing that tax increases would be dangerous during this time. She listed off duties that she took up in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
ALTOONA, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County

The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Man Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Core Boring Work on Interstate 80 Bridges Starts Tuesday

DUBOIS, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Penn DOT) alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. This work, which Penn DOT previously announced for the week of January 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Career Fair and Networking Luncheon Returning to Penn State DuBois on March 29

Taking place on Wednesday, March 29, at the PAW Center, this is a prime opportunity for Penn State DuBois students, alumni, and other area employees to connect with local and regional employers. The event kicks off with the networking luncheon starting at noon. The luncheon offers an excellent opportunity for...
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Periods of rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 43. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Meteorologists (Not Groundhog) Share Spring Forecast For Mid-Atlantic Region

Winter is sticking around, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The middle of January is the halfway point in meteorological winter. Still, meteorologists warn that despite warmer sunny days, outbreaks of cold air and waves of snow may make it feel like winter well into March for Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the entire northeast.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW

A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
ALTOONA, PA

